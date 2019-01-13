Unruh helps Central Arkansas hold off Lamar 75-68

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Thatch Unruh hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Central Arkansas shot 52 percent from beyond the arc in a 75-68 victory over Lamar on Saturday.

Unruh sank 4 of 8 from distance and added four assists for the Bears (7-10, 2-2 Southland Conference). Reserve Matthew Mondesir contributed 13 points, matching his career high, and added four rebounds and four assists. DeAndre Jones and Hayden Koval finishd with 10 points apiece.

Nick Garth paced the Cardinals (8-9, 1-3) with 18 points off the bench. Christian Barrett pitched in with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Neither team led by more than five points in the first half and Central Arkansas took a 37-34 lead into intermission after Eddy Kayouloud's 3-pointer with 36 seconds left. Lamar hung tough in the second half and took a 57-56 lead on a Garth free throw with 6:42 left to play. But Jones hit two free throws and Koval and Khaleem Bennett scored on dunks in an 8-0 run and the Bears led the rest of the way.