USC dismisses LB Levi Jones from team for rules violation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California linebacker Levi Jones has been dismissed from the team for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

Coach Clay Helton announced Jones' departure from the Trojans after practice Tuesday night.

Jones is a sophomore from Austin, Texas, who has played in eight games this season. He has 13 tackles, including three for losses.

Helton says Jones was suspended from last weekend's loss to California for the rules violation, but refused to provide more details.

Online records with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department indicate Jones was arrested July 8 in Pasadena.

Jones is the son of Robert Jones, the Dallas Cowboys' three-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker, and the nephew of former NFL quarterback Jeff Blake.

