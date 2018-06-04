UNC beats Houston 19-11, advances to super regionals

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Zack Gahagan homered, Michael Busch drove in four runs and North Carolina advanced to its first super regional in five years by beating Houston 19-11 on Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.

Kyle Datres led off the first inning with a home run for the Tar Heels (41-18). The top seed in the region and No. 6 overall seed swept three games on its home field to earn a best-of-three super regional series at home against Stetson with the winner advancing to the College World Series. North Carolina hasn't reached the super regional round since 2013.

Brandon Riley and Ike Freeman added three RBIs apiece for North Carolina.

Joe Davis hit a grand slam in the eighth to pull the third-seeded Cougars (38-25) to 14-11, but North Carolina pulled away with five runs in the eighth. Jared Triolo and Drew Minter also homered and Davis finished with five RBIs.