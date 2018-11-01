UK sports minister quits over delays to gambling reform

FILE - In this file photo dated Sept. 3, 2014, showing Britain's Sports Minister Tracey Crouch. The government approved the stake on electronic slot machines to be cut from 100 pounds ($130) to 2 pounds ($2.60) to help tackle problem gambling but said this week it would not come into force until October 2019, and Sports Minister Crouch resigned Thursday Nov. 1, 2018, over what she has called an unjustifiable delay. (Nick Ansell/PA FILE via AP) less FILE - In this file photo dated Sept. 3, 2014, showing Britain's Sports Minister Tracey Crouch. The government approved the stake on electronic slot machines to be cut from 100 pounds ($130) to 2 pounds ($2.60) ... more Photo: Nick Ansell, AP Photo: Nick Ansell, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close UK sports minister quits over delays to gambling reform 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Britain's sports minister has resigned over what she calls an unjustifiable delay in reducing the maximum wager on gambling machines.

Tracey Crouch campaigned for the maximum stake on electronic slot machines to be cut from 100 pounds ($130) to 2 pounds ($2.60) to help tackle problem gambling.

Critics of fixed-odds betting terminals, found in betting shops across the country, say they are addictive and players can quickly lose large sums.

The government approved the change, but said this week it would take effect in October 2019, rather than in April, as many had expected.

In a resignation letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, Crouch said more money and lives would be lost to gambling during those six months. Crouch tweeted Thursday: "Politicians come and go but principles stay with us forever."