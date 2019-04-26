https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/UEFA-orders-Montenegro-to-play-game-without-fans-13798191.php
UEFA orders Montenegro to play game without fans over racism
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered Montenegro to play its next home game behind closed doors after England players were racially abused in a European Championship qualifier last month.
The punishment will mean there are no fans at the June 7 game against Kosovo.
UEFA has also fined the Montenegro federation 20,000 euros ($22,000).
___
