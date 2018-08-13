UConn scraps plan to move memorial for club seats

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has postponed plans to put a club for season ticket holders inside its football stadium, because it would have displaced a memorial statue to slain player Jasper Howard.

Spokesman Pat McKenna says the school had planned to move the statue from behind the west end zone to another spot at Rentschler Field, but received some resistance to the idea from fans.

McKenna says the athletic department will spend this season talking to fans and alumni in an effort to find an appropriate solution.

The club, which would have included table service and televisions, would have seated 240 people at a cost of an extra $60 per season ticket.

Howard, a defensive back, was stabbed to death during an altercation on campus in October 2009, just hours after he starred in a homecoming win over Louisville.