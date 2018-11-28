BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn Riverside 48, Ballard 46

Bremerton 56, Yelm 41

Capital 57, Centralia 26

Cashmere 61, Ephrata 22

Chiawana 71, Davis 48

Clover Park 60, North Thurston 54

Davenport 50, Springdale 49

Deer Park 61, Kettle Falls 45

Eatonville 73, Rochester 52

Freeman 66, East Valley (Spokane) 54

Inglemoor 74, Snohomish 55

Kamiakin 66, Lewis and Clark 63

La Center 77, Toutle Lake 52

Lakeside (Seattle) 69, Shorecrest 50

Northwest School 50, Bellevue Christian 33

Peninsula 64, Olympic 55

Port Angeles 54, Bainbridge 48

Pullman 53, North Central 42

Reardan 86, Colville 48

Richland 95, Southridge 39

Rogers (Spokane) 64, Cheney 54

University Prep 51, Sultan 39

Washougal 58, Stevenson 39

Winlock 47, Wahkiakum 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blaine 48, Friday Harbor 38

Bonney Lake 58, Federal Way 42

Cheney 75, Rogers (Spokane) 8

Deer Park 61, Kettle Falls 26

East Valley (Spokane) 48, Freeman 36

Edmonds-Woodway 55, Juanita 34

Eisenhower 49, Hanford 37

Elma 52, Raymond 40

Gig Harbor 51, Curtis 40

Gonzaga Prep 63, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 38

Issaquah 65, Liberty 45

Lakeside (Seattle) 43, Interlake 40

Morton/White Pass 47, Naselle 43

Mt. Spokane 78, Moses Lake 34

North Central 64, Pullman 26

North Creek 56, Lake Washington 47

Oak Harbor 49, Lakewood 36

Rochester 73, Eatonville 60

Rogers (Puyallup) 67, Auburn 35

Seattle Prep 65, Timberline 37

South Kitsap 51, Kingston 49

Sultan 31, University Prep 24

Tumwater 72, Ridgefield 34

Yelm 53, Spanaway Lake 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/