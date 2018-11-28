BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bremerton 56, Yelm 41

Cashmere 61, Ephrata 22

Davenport 50, Springdale 49

Eatonville 73, Rochester 52

Kamiakin 66, Lewis and Clark 63

La Center 77, Toutle Lake 52

Port Angeles 54, Bainbridge 48

Reardan 86, Colville 48

Richland 95, Southridge 39

Washougal 58, Stevenson 39

Winlock 47, Wahkiakum 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonney Lake 58, Federal Way 42

Cheney 75, Rogers (Spokane) 8

Deer Park 61, Kettle Falls 26

Lakeside (Seattle) 43, Interlake 40

Morton/White Pass 47, Naselle 43

Mt. Spokane 78, Moses Lake 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

