ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mark Trumbo homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 9-6 in a back-and-forth game Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep.

Trumbo singled home a run in the first inning. His two-run homer in the third put Baltimore ahead to stay at 6-5 against losing pitcher Drew Hutchison (1-2), who was making his Rangers debut.

The teams had scored in every half-inning before that, with the lead changing hands in four of those.

Trumbo left the game after his two-run homer against Matt Moore in the seventh.

Austin Wynns and Jonathan Villar also homered for Baltimore.

Tanner Scott (2-2), the second of six pitchers for the Orioles, shut out Texas for 2 1/3 innings. He relieved starter Yefry Ramirez with the bases loaded and two outs in the second and struck out Ronald Guzman.

Baltimore's bullpen allowed only one run and one hit in 7 1/3 innings. Mychal Givens retired the final four batters for his second save.

Jace Peterson led off the game with a single and scored on Trumbo's single for a short-lived 1-0 lead.

Ramirez retired the first two Rangers batters but gave up a triple to Elvis Andrus. After two walks loaded the bases, Robinson Chirinos singled home two runs.

The Orioles regained the lead at 4-2 in the second. Hutchison walked two batters and allowed a three-run homer to Wynns, the No. 9 batter.

That lead didn't survive the bottom of the second. The Rangers scored three runs on Shin-Soo Choo's sacrifice fly, Andrus' groundout and a broken-bat single by Joey Gallo for a 5-4 advantage.

Gallo and Rougned Odor homered in each of the first three games of the series, but their streaks were stopped on Sunday.

Trumbo's homer in the third gave Baltimore a 6-5 lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: 1B Chris Davis didn't play for a second straight game. Manager Buck Showalter said, "He's banged up a little bit. We're going to give him the benefit of another day and the off day Monday." ... Showalter said it's likely that OF Craig Gentry, who has missed six weeks because of a fractured rib, will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Bowie. ... INF Steve Wilkerson (strained left oblique), who hasn't played since July 1, could go on a rehab assignment Thursday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Begin a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Alex Cobb (3-14, 5.83 ERA) will start against Rays newcomer Tyler Glasnow (1-2, 4.27).

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (2-4, 6.50) will start Monday as Texas hosts Seattle and LHP Wade LeBlanc (6-2, 3.95) to begin a three-game series.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball