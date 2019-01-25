Townes' 3, Cardenas' block send Bryant past C. Connecticut

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — SaBastian Townes buried the go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds left and Juan Cardenas preserved the win with a blocked shot with a second to go as Bryant beat Central Connecticut 63-60 on Thursday night.

Cardenas made a pair of foul shots with 3:27 left and the Bulldogs (7-11, 4-3 Northeast Conference) led 60-54. Tyler Kohl responded with a pair of jump shots and Jamir Coleman's layup with 92 seconds left tied it at 60-all before Townes' game winner. Cardenas' block came against Ian Krishnan's potential game-tying 3-point attempt.

Townes finished with 18 points, was 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the 3-point line and grabbed seven rebounds. Byron Hawkins scored 16 and Adam Grant 11 for Bryant.

Kohl finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Jamir Coleman scored 14 with seven rebounds, Kashaun Hicks scored 12 and Deion Bute scored 11 with seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (8-12, 2-5).