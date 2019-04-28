Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott Hoch win Legends of Golf

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (AP) — Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott Hoch completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions' Bass Pro Shops Legends, opening with Pernice's hole-in-one on the Top of the Rock par-3 course.

Pernice used a 7-iron on the 175-yard first hole. They finished with an 8-under 46 for two trips around the par-3 course, playing both the opening nine of modified alternate shot and the best-ball second nine in 4-under 23.

The winners finished at 23-under 156, five strokes ahead of Vijay Singh-Carlos Franco and Paul Broadhurst-Kirk Triplett. Singh Franco shot 46, and Broadhurst- Triplett had a 44.

The 59-year-old Pernice won for the sixth time on the 50-and-over tour, and the 63-year-old Hoch for the third time.

They opened with a 9-under 62 in best-ball play Friday at Ozarks National to take a one-stroke lead and stretched the advantage to three Saturday with a 6-under 48 in windy conditions on the par-3 course.