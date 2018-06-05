Tigers 4, Yankees 2

New York Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner cf 5 0 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 1 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 3 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 1 1 0 Stanton dh 3 1 1 1 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 2 1 G.Trres ss 4 0 0 0 D.Mchdo pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 3 0 2 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 1 0 N.Wlker 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 0 0 0 0 Austin 1b 4 0 1 0 Martin cf 3 2 2 0 C.Frzer lf 2 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 3 1 1 1 A.Hicks ph 1 0 1 0 Ro.Rdrg 2b 3 0 0 1 V.Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 31 4 8 4

New York 001 001 000—2 Detroit 010 200 10x—4

LOB_New York 10, Detroit 10. 2B_Andujar 2 (20), Candelario (14), Mi.Cabrera (11), V.Martinez (9), Martin (11), J.McCann (9). 3B_Gardner (2). HR_Stanton (13). SF_Ro.Rodriguez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York German L,0-4 6 2-3 7 4 4 2 3 Warren 1 1-3 1 0 0 3 1 Detroit Fiers W,5-3 5 2-3 6 2 2 2 6 Coleman H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 3 Jimenez H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2 Greene S,15-18 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by German (Castellanos), by Fiers (Stanton). WP_German, Greene.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Bill Miller; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:07. A_24,165 (41,297).