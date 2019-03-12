https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Tigers-4-Red-Sox-3-13682978.php
Tigers 4, Red Sox 3
|Detroit
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hrrison 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J.Mrcer ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|M.Betts cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|P.Kozma ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|B.Brntz lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Pnero 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dlbec 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ca.Rupp ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Matheny rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hicks c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rgers c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chatham ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mahtook lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Trvis 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cameron ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M.Mller 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Beckham 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brd Jr. dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Eaves ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Centeno ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|V.Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dthrage ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Detroit
|002
|001
|100—4
|Boston
|000
|000
|003—3
E_Harrison (2), Chatham (1). DP_Detroit 0, Boston 1. LOB_Detroit 10, Boston 8. 2B_Eaves (3), Swihart (1). HR_Mercer (2). SF_Rogers (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Norris W, 1-1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Greene H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jimenez H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Funkhouser
|BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Fernandez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Price L, 0-1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Poyner
|BS, 0-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Walden
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mejia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Funkhouser (Travis), Hernandez (Deatherage).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:53. A_10,029
