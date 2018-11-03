Thomas, Doss lead UC Davis past N Arizona 42-20

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Tehran Thomas and Keelan Doss scored two touchdowns apiece and UC Davis raced past Northern Arizona 42-20 on Saturday.

Doss capped the opening drive of the game with a 25-yard catch in the end zone from Jake Maier for the Aggies (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky Conference). Thomas capped the next two possessions, turning a swing pass into a 39-yard touchdown and running 5 yards for a score and a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Namane Modise burst up the middle for a 43-yard touchdown and Doss hauled in a 16-yard scoring toss from Maier early in the fourth quarter to stretch the lead to 35-6.

Maier finished 21-of-33 passing for 262 yards with Doss turning eight catches into 103 yards, his 16th career 100-yard game. Thomas had 94 yards on the ground and 56 receiving as the Aggies piled up 477 yards on offense.

Brandon Porter threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Butler, the 32nd scoring reception of his career, and ran for a 49-yard touchdown for the Lumberjacks (3-6, 2-4). Porter had 157 yards on 27 carries.