The Latest: Redskins sign Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Mark Sanchez warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, in Chicago. Coach Jay Gruden says the Washington Redskins are signing quarterback Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy after Alex Smith’s season-ending broken leg. less FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Mark Sanchez warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, in Chicago. Coach Jay Gruden says the Washington Redskins ... more Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Redskins sign Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the Washington Redskins' quarterback situation (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Coach Jay Gruden says the Washington Redskins are signing quarterback Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy after Alex Smith's season-ending injury.

McCoy will start for the Redskins (6-4) Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys (5-5) in a game that could go a long way to determining which team wins the NFC East. Sanchez knows offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh from their time together with the New York Jets, where now quarterbacks coach Kevin O'Connell was his backup.

Gruden said Monday that Sanchez was the pick to sign over Kellen Clemens, Josh Johnson, T.J. Yates and EJ Manuel because of his experience and success in the NFL. All five worked out at the team's facility Monday.

Smith underwent surgery Sunday night to repair a broken right tibia and fibula. Gruden says surgery went well, he didn't believe there was any ligament damage and hopes Smith can make a full recovery in six to eight months.

___

1:20 p.m.

The Washington Redskins will turn to Colt McCoy as their starting quarterback and brought in veterans Mark Sanchez, Kellen Clemens, T.J. Yates, EJ Manuel and Josh Johnson as potential backup candidates after Alex Smith's season-ending injury.

McCoy is in line to start Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys. The team is expected to sign one of the five quarterbacks brought in to take Smith's spot on the roster.

Smith broke his right fibula and tibia on a sack in a two-point loss to Houston on Sunday. Facing a short week before the Thanksgiving Day game against the NFC East-rival Cowboys, the priority is on someone who can quickly learn the offense.

Sanchez and Clemens know offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh from their time with the New York Jets. Johnson played for Cincinnati in 2013 when coach Jay Gruden was the Bengals' offensive coordinator.

McCoy threw for a touchdown Sunday in his first pass in a regular-season game since 2015. His last start came in 2014, the same season he beat Dallas on the road on Monday night.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL