The Latest: NHL sees 20 trades on deadline day

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scored against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas.

The Latest on the NHL's trade deadline day (all times Eastern):

6:30 p.m.

NHL teams made 20 trades on deadline day involving 32 players. It the most total deals on the final day of the trading season since 2015.

The Columbus Blue Jackets —who in previous days acquired forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel from Ottawa— got goaltending depth in Keith Kinkaid from the Devils in the first trade of the day and added defenseman Adam McQuaid from the Rangers. New York sent fellow pending free agent Kevin Hayes to the Winnipeg Jets for a first-round pick, younger forward Brendan Lemieux and a conditional future pick.

The Jets made six trades alone on Monday.

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired high-scoring winger Mark Stone from the Senators for top prospect Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round pick. And the Predators kept pace by getting Mikael Granlund from the Wild and sending forward Ryan Hartman and a pick to the Flyers for winger Wayne Simmonds.

___

5:20 p.m.

The Nashville Predators keep trying to improve the NHL's worst power play, this time adding some size and experience in Wayne Simmonds from Philadelphia.

Nashville sent forward Ryan Hartman to the Flyers for Simmonds along with a conditional 2020 draft pick.

Simmonds is on pace for a sixth straight season with at least 20 goals, and five of his 16 goals have come on the power play. Nashville's leading scorer this season on the man advantage has been Filip Forsberg with five goals.

Hartman cost Nashville a first-round pick a year ago when acquired from Chicago. Nashville signed him to an extension through this season, but Hartman has only 10 goals and 20 points in 64 games after shoulder surgery during the last offseason.

The Predators also added Mikael Granlund from Minnesota earlier Monday in exchange for forward Kevin Fiala.

___

5 p.m.

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired high-scoring winger Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators for prospect Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round pick.

Stone gives the defending Western Conference champion Golden Knights some significant scoring punch up front. The 26-year-old has 28 goals and 34 assists for 62 points in 59 games this season, two points shy of his career high.

And the price Vegas paid is not just for a rental. Earlier Monday, Stone said on Canada's TSN that he had agreed to a long-term contract extension but had not yet officially signed it.

Stone to Vegas is one of several moves in a trade deadline day arms race in the West that included the Winnipeg Jets acquiring center Kevin Hayes from the New York Rangers.

___

4:45 p.m.

A person with direct knowledge of the trade tells The Associated Press the Winnipeg Jets have acquired defenseman Nathan Beaulieu from the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo acquired the Jets' sixth-round draft pick this year, the person said on the condition of anonymity because the NHL had not officially approved the deal.

The 26-year-old Beaulieu had fallen out of favor in Buffalo and was a healthy scratch in 16 of the team's last 21 games. The Sabres had a surplus on the blue line with eight healthy defensemen following the acquisition of Brandon Montour on Sunday night from the Anaheim Ducks.

Buffalo originally acquired Beaulieu from the Montreal Canadiens for a third-round pick in June 2017. He entered the league as a first-round pick of the Canadiens in 2011.

In 314 career games, Beaulieu has 11 goals and 65 assists. Beaulieu is in the final year of a two-year contract and has a salary cap number of $2.4 million. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer.

— John Wawrow reporting from Buffalo, New York.

___

4:30 p.m.

The Nashville Predators have traded young forward Kevin Fiala to the Minnesota Wild for Mikael Granlund in an attempt to boost both their power play and overall scoring.

Granlund has 18 points on the power play, which is five better than Nashville's best on the man advantage. He ranked second in Minnesota with 49 points, a total that would put him third on Nashville's roster.

Fiala has 32 points in 64 games, and Nashville coach Peter Laviolette moved Fiala up a line the past two games to play with Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen for a final look at what the forward could do before Nashville traded the native of Switzerland away.

Fiala had a career-year season in 2017-18 with 23 goals, 48 points, 13 power-play points and 80 games. But the 11th pick overall in 2014 is minus-11 rating this season.

___

4:25 p.m.

The Winnipeg Jets are adding depth for their push for the Stanley Cup by reacquiring center Matt Hendricks from the Minnesota Wild.

The Jets sent a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Wild for the 37-year-old Hendricks, who has two assists in 22 games this season after signing with his home-state team this summer. Hendricks played in 60 games for the Jets last season, tallying five goals and eight assists.

Hendricks has played for six NHL teams over 11 seasons, with 54 goals, 61 assists and 722 penalty minutes in 603 games.

The Jets earlier acquired center Kevin Hayes from the New York Rangers.

___

4:20 p.m.

The Penguins have added another veteran defenseman to shore up the blue line, acquiring Chris Wideman from Florida for forward prospect Jean Sebastian Dea.

Wideman is the second defenseman Pittsburgh picked up at the deadline. The Penguins also brought in Erik Gudbranson from Vancouver. They will join a team with serious depth issues along the blue line with Olli Maatta, Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang all dealing with injuries.

Pittsburgh is the 29-year-old Wideman's fourth NHL stop this season. He began the year in Ottawa, was moved to Edmonton and then the Panthers. He has two goals and five assists in 25 games.

Dea, 25, has five goals and two assists in 29 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and New Jersey.

___

4:15 p.m.

The New Jersey Devils have traded forward Marcus Johansson to the Boston Bruins for a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick next season.

The Bruins approached the trade deadline looking to improve their scoring behind their top line. They pick up a player in the 28-year-old Johansson who has appeared in 48 games with the Devils this season, totaling 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points.

Johansson was originally selected by the Washington Capitals 24th overall in the first round in 2009. He had his best offensive season in 2016-17 with Washington, recording 24 goals and 34 assists for 58 points with a plus-25 rating while playing in all 82 regular season games.

Johansson is in the final season of a three-year, $13.8 million deal he signed with the Capitals. New Jersey will retain 40 percent of his remaining salary.

___

4 p.m.

Center Derick Brassard is changing dressing rooms after being traded from the Florida Panthers to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche acquired Brassard and a conditional sixth-round pick from the Panthers for a 2020 third-round pick. Colorado only gets the sixth-round pick if it re-signs Brassard, who is a pending free agent.

Brassard took the ice in Denver for the Panthers' morning skate but was pulled off and could face his former team on Monday night.

This is the second time Brassard has been traded in the past month after going from Pittsburgh to Florida. It's his fifth trade in the past six years.

___

3:35 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have brought in some help for their injury ravaged blue line, acquiring defenseman Erik Gudbranson from Vancouver in exchange for forward Tanner Pearson.

Gudbranson gives Pittsburgh needed depth at defense with three of its top six currently sidelined. Olli Maatta is out indefinitely with an upper body injury. Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin will both miss Tuesday's game in Columbus after getting hurt during an overtime loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. Letang is considered day to day with an upper body injury and Dumoulin is dealing with a concussion.

The 27-year-old Gudbranson had two goals and six assists this season for the Canucks. He is signed through the 2020-21 season.

Pittsburgh acquired Pearson in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings last November but he struggled to gain traction. Pearson had nine goals and five assists in 44 games with the Penguins.

___

3:15 p.m.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired defenseman Adam McQuaid from the New York Rangers in exchange for fourth- and seventh-round draft picks this year.

After adding two top forwards and a goaltender before the trade deadline, the Blue Jackets filled another need with the 32-year-old veteran blueliner. McQuaid has appeared in 33 games this season, with two goals and three assists.

He spent the first nine years of his career with Boston until being traded to the Rangers last summer. He missed 21 games because of a lower-body injury earlier this season.

Columbus got forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel from Ottawa over the weekend and traded for New Jersey goaltender Keith Kinkaid on Monday.

Star forward Artemi Panarin and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky were the center of Columbus trade talks because the unrestricted free agents have declined to sign extensions with the team. But no deals materialized.

___

3:05 p.m.

Star forward Mark Stone says on TSN in Canada he has agreed to a contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights after being traded by Ottawa.

It was not immediately clear the full terms of the trade that came in just before Monday's deadline. Stone said he agreed to an extension with Vegas but hadn't signed it yet.

Stone was the best rental player available left on deadline day. He has 28 goals and 34 assists for 62 points through 59 games and gives the defending Western Conference champions some significant scoring punch.

___

2:30 p.m.

The Calgary Flames have added some depth to their blue line by acquiring defenseman Oscar Fantenberg from the Los Angeles Kings for a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2020.

The 27-year-old Swede has four goals and eight assists in 73 career NHL games over the last two seasons with the Kings.

The Flames lead the Western Conference and the Pacific Division, three points ahead of the San Jose Sharks. The Kings are at the bottom of the standings in the West.

___

12:45 p.m.

New Winnipeg Jets center Kevin Hayes expected to be traded from the rebuilding New York Rangers after signing a one-year deal last summer.

He says he is excited to get back to playing for a Stanley Cup contender after the Rangers shifted toward a youth movement. Hayes thinks he will fit in well in the middle of a "big, heavy team" like Winnipeg, which has skill on the wing in the form of Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine.

After the Jets traded a 2019 first-round pick, forward Brendan Lemieux and a conditional 2022 fourth-round pick to the Rangers, a photo surfaced on social media of Hayes wearing an original Jets jersey before that franchise moved to Winnipeg. Hayes is a cousin of former Jets forward Keith Tkachuk, who was among the first to call him after the deal.

___

11:40 a.m.

The Phoenix Coyotes have acquired Michael Chaput in a trade that sends Jordan Weal to the Montreal Canadiens in a swap of centers.

Weal joins his second team in two months after the Los Angeles Kings traded him to Arizona on Jan. 11. The 26-year-old Weal had a goal and assist in 19 games with Arizona and has totaled four goals and seven assists in 47 games this season.

He was selected by Los Angeles in the third round of the 2010 draft, and has 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points in 153 career NHL games.

Chaput joins his fourth team since breaking into the NHL in 2013-14 with Columbus. He has five assists in 32 games for the Canadiens, who signed him as a free agent last summer after two seasons in Vancouver. Overall, he has six goals and 16 assists in 167 career games.

___

11:15 a.m.

The New York Rangers have traded center Kevin Hayes to the Winnipeg Jets for forward Brendan Lemieux, a 2019 first-round pick and a conditional 2022 fourth-round pick.

The conditional pick only goes to New York if Winnipeg wins the Stanley Cup this spring. Hayes gives the Jets depth down the middle as they try to become the first Canadian-based team to win the Cup since 1993.

An injury to defenseman Josh Morrissey on Sunday night could also force Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff to make a move or two to shore up his blue line.

The rebuilding Rangers earlier sent forward Mats Zuccarello to Dallas for conditional second- and third-round picks. They could also trade defenseman Adam McQuaid before the deadline.

___

9 a.m.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils got the dealing started early on NHL trade deadline day.

Columbus acquired goaltender Keith Kinkaid from New Jersey for a 2022 fifth-round pick. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen says his team is strong in goal with Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo but that Kinkaid provides some depth.

This is the Blue Jackets' third trade in the past four days after acquiring forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel in separate deals with the Ottawa Senators. Kekalainen also may not be done making moves ahead of the deadline Monday, though he said Sunday it would take a significant offer with short-term help to trade pending free agent winger Artemi Panarin.

Wingers Mark Stone of the Senators, Marcus Johansson of the Devils and Wayne Simmonds of the Philadelphia Flyers were also considered trade possibilities.

___

