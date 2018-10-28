The Latest: Logano shoves Truex away to move on to Miami

Martin Truex Jr. (78) passes Clint Bowyer (14) during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Martin Truex Jr. (78) passes Clint Bowyer (14) during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Photo: Steve Helber, AP

Driver Joey Logano (22) passes Jeb Burton (51) during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Driver Joey Logano (22) passes Jeb Burton (51) during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Photo: Steve Helber, AP

William Byron (24) is spun out in the pits by Clint Bowyer (14) during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. William Byron (24) is spun out in the pits by Clint Bowyer (14) during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Photo: Steve Helber, AP

Jimmie Johnson (48) spins out as Martin Truex Jr. (78) Paul Menard (21) and Kevin Harvick (4) pass by during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. less Jimmie Johnson (48) spins out as Martin Truex Jr. (78) Paul Menard (21) and Kevin Harvick (4) pass by during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, ... more Photo: Steve Helber, AP

Kyle Busch (18) and Clint Bowyer (14) lead the field at the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Kyle Busch (18) and Clint Bowyer (14) lead the field at the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Photo: Steve Helber, AP







Photo: Steve Helber, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close The Latest: Logano shoves Truex away to move on to Miami 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Latest on NASCAR's playoff race at Martinsville Speedway: (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Joey Logano has snagged one of the four spots in NASCAR's title race by holding off reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. in a sideways slide across the Martinsville Speedway finish line.

Logano led 309 of the 500 laps Sunday in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs. Eight drivers are racing for four slots and a win earns an automatic berth into the championship event.

Truex came from 31st in the field to close in on Logano with 10 laps remaining. The two raced door-to-door down the stretch and Truex pulled ahead of Logano with one lap remaining. But Logano used his bumper to give Truex a wiggle and Truex spun sideways as they hurtled to the finish line.

Logano wiggled but managed to keep his Team Penske Ford straight as he crossed the line.

Logano was booed by the Martinsville crowd and that included Truex, who stood next to his second-place car with his thumbs down as Logano was interviewed over the address system.

___

4:30 p.m.

Joey Logano has edged Denny Hamlin at the finish line to claim the second stage of NASCAR's playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Hamlin won the first stage but didn't have enough to challenge Logano until the final 10 laps of the stage. As Logano picked his way through traffic, Hamlin was able to close in on his bumper.

He couldn't get past Logano, though, and trailed him by about half a car length as Logano crossed under the checkered flag.

Logano is a playoff driver trying to earn a spot in the championship finale.

___

3:45 p.m.

Denny Hamlin has won the first stage of Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway.

Hamlin was eliminated from the playoffs after the first round. As the third round began at Martinsville, Hamlin is racing only to keep a personal streak alive. He's yet to win a race this season, but has at least one victory a year every season since his 2006 rookie campaign.

Hamlin is a five-time winner at the Virginia paperclip.

Playoff contender Clint Bowyer damaged his car slightly on pit road during the break after the stage. Bowyer hit William Byron's car in the tight traffic lane and it spun Byron's car.

___

1:30 p.m.

Jimmie Johnson has landed a new sponsor.

Johnson and Hendrick Motorsports announced before Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway that Ally Financial will sponsor the No. 48 Chevrolet next season.

The deal with the seven-time champion is for all 38 races in 2019 and 2020.

Ally wasted no time marketing its investment. Johnson formally introduced his sponsor on NBC Sports' live pre-race show.

Lowe's has sponsored Johnson since his 2001 debut but is leaving NASCAR at the end of the season.

___

11:30 a.m.

NASCAR begins the third round of the playoffs at Martinsville Speedway with eight drivers still remaining in contention for the championship.

A win at Martinsville on Sunday, or at one of the next two races, earns one of those drivers an automatic berth into the championship finale. Kyle Busch will start from the pole as he represents the so-called Big Three at the front of the field at Martinsville.

Busch has combined with Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. to dominate most of this season, and all three are trying to earn one of the four slots at the Homestead-Miami Speedway finale. Truex is the reigning Cup Series champion and Busch is the defending race winner at Martinsville.

Harvick is the leader of a four-car effort from Stewart-Haas Racing. The team makes up half of this field of eight and wants to push through each of its drivers to the finale.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports