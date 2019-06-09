The Latest: Cup race at Michigan on hold because of rain

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway (all times EDT):

3:20 p.m.

NASCAR's Cup race at Michigan is still on hold because of rain.

About an hour after it was supposed to start, the cars were on the track, and the beginning of the race appeared imminent. But more rain forced the drivers to come onto pit road.

The race is scheduled for 400 miles and 200 laps, but it may not go that long. Clint Bowyer won a rain-shortened race last June at MIS.

Kevin Harvick won in Michigan in August.

Joey Logano won the pole this weekend.

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia, the race's grand marshal, gave the command for drivers to start their engines, but the race wasn't able to start after that.

___

1 p.m.

The weather could be a factor at NASCAR's Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

There was rain at the track about an hour before the scheduled start time Sunday for what is the 100th race at Michigan in NASCAR's top series.

Joey Logano won the pole in Saturday's qualifying. Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer won the two Cup races at MIS last year.

Joe Gibbs Racing already has nine victories this season, but Gibbs has only one win in the past 14 races at Michigan. Ford won both races last year and had eight of the top 10 cars this weekend in qualifying.

___

___

