The Latest: Logano wins 1st stage of Cup race at Daytona

Joey Logano gets fuel during a pit stop in the early laps of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR race at Daytona (all times local):

1:42 p.m.

Pole-sitter and Cup Series points leader Joey Logano has won the first stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Logano led 37 laps in the 50-lap stage and was the first of four Fords to the finish line. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second, followed by Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick.

Harvick had the lead on the final lap of the stage, but Stenhouse gave Logano a big push to the front of the field just before the checkered flag.

The second stage is another 50 laps, followed by a 60-lap final stage.

1:15 p.m.

The NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway has started a day later than scheduled.

The 400-mile race, which was postponed Saturday night because of steady rain, began under cloudy skies and with a threat of afternoon thunderstorms.

NBC and NASCAR could have started the event earlier Sunday, but they didn't want to conflict with the Women's World Cup final in France. The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 for its fourth title.

Back across the pond, the Fords showed their speed early. Pole-sitter Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski led the field in the opening laps.

12:50 p.m.

The start of the previously postponed NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway has been moved up 18 minutes because of a threat of rain.

The 400-mile race will now start at 1:04 p.m. EDT. It's warm and cloudy at the 2½-mile speedway, but afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Qualifying was canceled Friday because of lightning, and the race was postponed Saturday night because of steady showers.

Team Penske's Joey Logano will start on the pole after the 40-car field was set based on owners points.

Earlier this week, NASCAR adjusted the length of the three stages at Daytona, meaning the race would need to go 100 laps before becoming official. The first and second stages are 50 laps each, and the race can't be official until the second stage is complete. The final stage is 60 laps.

