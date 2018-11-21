The Latest: Creighton, No. 16 Clemson will play for title

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — The Latest on the Cayman Islands Classic (all times local):

9:35 p.m.

Mitch Ballock scored 23 points, Damien Jefferson added 20 — both career highs for the sophomores — and Creighton beat Georgia State 93-68 on Tuesday night to advance to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic against No. 16 Clemson.

Ballock made six 3-pointers and had seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jefferson added two 3s and six rebounds. Ty-Shon Alexander chipped in with 13 points for Creighton (4-1).

Jefferson, who transferred from New Mexico and sat out last season, made all five of his field goals in the first half to tie his career high of 14 points. His previous high came in a 78-73 win over Boise State on Feb. 14, 2017. Ballock's previous best was last season, scoring 22 in a 100-89 win over UCLA.

Creighton made eight 3-pointers in the first half, shot 61 percent from the field and forced 11 turnovers en route to a 28-point lead.

D'Marcus Simonds scored 21 points and Kane Williams added a career-high 20 for Georgia State (3-2). The Panthers missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the first half, leading to 30 percent shooting overall and trailing 52-24.

___

7:15 p.m.

Derrick Alston made 6 of 7 from the arc in scoring 22 points, Justinian Jessup added four 3s and Boise State defeated St. Bonaventure 72-52 on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Broncos (2-2) advance to play Illinois State in the fifth-place game on Wednesday while the Bonnies (1-4) will take on Akron for seventh.

Boise State, leading 30-24 at halftime, went on a 21-0 run to start the second half, hitting 5 of 6 3-pointers including three by Jessup and two from Alston while the Bonnies were 0 of 10 from the floor during the Broncos' streak.

RJ Williams added 10 points for the Broncos who shot 58 percent and made 13 of 24 from distance.

Jalen Poyser scored 22 points and Kyle Lofton 20 for the Bonnies, who shot 32 percent.

____

4 p.m.

Marcquise Reed scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Elijah Thomas had his second straight double-double and No. 16 Clemson beat Georgia 64-49 on Tuesday to advance to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Thomas finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson (5-0), which is off to its best start since the 2013-14 season. Shelton Mitchell, who scored a season-high 22 on Monday, chipped in with 13 points and David Skara had three of the Tigers' nine steals.

Coach Brad Brownell won his 154th game at Clemson, three away from passing Bill Foster for second in program history.

Derek Ogbeide led Georgia (3-2) with 11 points. Nicolas Claxton, who scored 22 points in an 80-68 win on Monday, was held to three points on 1-of-9 shooting — but he had nine rebounds and five blocks.

___

1 p.m.

Josh Jefferson made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Phil Fayne had 18 points and nine rebounds and Illinois State beat Akron 73-68 on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Fayne made two free throws with 3:38 to go for a 68-62 lead, but Akron pulled within 70-68 on Jimond Ivey's fast-break dunk. Yarbrough hit 1 of 2 free throws with 25 seconds left for a three-point lead, and after Ivey missed a 3-pointer, Josh Jefferson sealed it with two free throws.

Milik Yarbrough added 12 points, 16 rebounds and three assists for Illinois State (3-2). Zach Copeland scored 11 with six assists.

Ivey had 16 points and eight rebounds for Akron (3-2), which shot just 32.3 percent from the field. Loren Cristian Jackson added 15 points with five assists but he was just 3-of-12 shooting, and Daniel Utomi had 11 points and eight boards.

The Zips were 3 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 7 of 41 for 17.1 percent.