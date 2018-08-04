Thames hits walk-off homer, Brewers top Davis and Rockies





































MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Thames hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth off embattled Rockies closer Wade Davis, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Colorado 5-3 on Friday night.

It was Davis' sixth blown save of the season and his second in as many days after losing in St. Louis on Thursday.

Davis (1-5) struck out Mike Moustakas to start the inning before allowing a pair of one-out walks. After Jonathan Schoop popped out, Thames hit a 1-1 pitch deep into the right-field bleachers to end it.

Miller Park continues to be a house of horrors for Davis, who also allowed a walk-off homer to Travis Shaw in his last appearance at Milwaukee with the Cubs on Sept. 23, 2017.

Corbin Burnes (2-0) came in with a runner on first in the ninth and retired the side for the win.

Christian Yelich homered for Milwaukee, while Trevor Story and Carlos Gonzalez went deep for the Rockies.

Thames' late heroics turned around what had been a pitchers' duel in which the Rockies' German Marquez got the better of Junior Guerra.

Marquez allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out nine and retired 15 in a row at one point.

Guerra went eight innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six.

Guerra had been sent home earlier in Milwaukee's seven-game road trip to get a good night's rest because of a late start in the series finale in Los Angeles. The rest of the Brewers straggled home at 6 a.m. local time Friday following a 21-5 loss to the Dodgers that set a franchise record for runs allowed.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: The training staff checked LF Gerardo Parra's left hand after he appeared to jam it when he was caught stealing in the second. He remained in the game. Marquez also received attention from the training staff after being hit by Moustakas' liner in the sixth, but came back throwing in the upper 90s.

Brewers: RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder) has struggled since coming off the disabled list on July 28, giving up eight runs and recording just two outs over three appearances.

UP NEXT

Rockies left-hander Tyler Anderson (6-3, 3.69 ERA) is holding hitters to a .144 average over his last six starts but has been plagued with a lack of run support. Milwaukee rookie Freddy Peralta (4-2, 3.61) faces the Rockies for the second time in his career. His first appearance against them was electric. The right-hander struck out 13 over 5 2/3 innings, taking a no-hitter into the sixth in his MLB debut in Colorado.

