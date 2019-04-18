Texas Tech's Culver declares for NBA draft after 2 seasons

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Big 12 player of the year Jarrett Culver has declared for the NBA draft after helping lead his hometown Texas Tech Red Raiders to the two deepest NCAA Tournament runs in school history.

Culver made the announcement Thursday, 10 days after the Red Raiders finished their season with an overtime loss to Virginia in the national championship game. Tech went to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time last season when Culver was a freshman.

This season, Culver led Texas Tech with 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game while the Red Raiders set a school record with 31 wins.

Under new NCAA rules, the sophomore can sign with an agent and still return to school if he chooses. Culver has until May 29 to make a final decision. The draft is June 20.

