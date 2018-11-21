Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Nov. 21 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: Water stained; 65-71 degrees; 0.5 feet low. Black bass are slow to fair on Texas rigs, shakyheads and lipless crankbaits. Sunfish are slow to fair on cut nightcrawlers and corn. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and cut shad.

BASTROP: Water stained; 72-76 degrees. Black bass are good on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and chartreuse Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are slow and pink/white tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on frozen shrimp and bloodbait. Yellow catfish are fair on live perch.

BELTON: Water murky; 70-74 degrees; 9.46 feet high. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

BROWNWOOD: Water murky; 70-74 degrees; 0.73 feet high. Black bass are fair on June bug worms, buzzbaits, and watermelon red soft plastic worms. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies and crankbaits off lighted docks at night. Crappie are slow. Channel catfish are fair on shrimp and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

BUCHANAN: Water murky; 71-75 degrees; 1.89 feet low. Black bass are good on wacky rigged watermelon/purple Whacky Sticks, pumpkin topwaters, and crankbaits in 5-10 feet early. Striped bass are fair on Spoiler Shads and Rat-L-Traps along the river channel near the dam in 25-40 feet at daylight. White bass are fair on Tiny Traps and 2-inch plastic swim baits. Crappie are fair on pink/white or chartreuse tube jigs and live minnows. Channel catfish are good upriver. Yellow and blue catfish are good upriver.

CANYON LAKE: Water murky; 74-78 degrees; 0.75 feet high. Black bass are good on drop shot rigs, Texas rigged purple Scoundrel worms on shaky head jigs, and watermelon spinnerbaits in 10-20 feet. Striped bass are fair on deep running Shad Raps crankbaits in the lower end of the lake at first light. White bass are slow. Smallmouth bass are fair on Smokin' Green Devil's Tongues on drop shots over rock piles in 15-30 feet early. Crappie are fair on minnows and blue tube jigs upriver. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait.

COLEMAN: Water murky; 73-77 degrees; 0.08 feet low. Black bass are fair on chartreuse crankbaits and watermelon red soft plastic worms. Hybrid striper are slow. Crappie are fair on live minnows and blue tube jigs. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait, shrimp, and liver. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are good on shad colored soft plastics early. Red ear perch are good on worms in 2-10 feet. Channel and blue catfish are slow

GRANBURY: Water murky; 72-76 degrees; 0.08 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and soft plastics off points. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on minnows and pet spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and green tube jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait and shrimp.

GRANGER: Water murky; 72-76 degrees; 1.29 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

LBJ: Water murky; 73-77 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Black bass are good on perch colored crankbaits and watermelon Whacky Sticks in 5-10 feet at daylight. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on minnows and Li'l Fishies at night. Crappie are good on green tube jigs and live minnows over brush piles in 12-15 feet. Channel catfish are very good on shrimp and stinkbait. Yellow and blue catfish are slow.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water murky; 71-75 degrees; 12.37 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel catfish are slow. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PROCTOR: Water murky; 70-74 degrees; 0.66 feet high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 73-77 degrees; 1.21 feet high. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastics and crankbaits. Hybrid striper are fair on silver striper jigs. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: Water murky; 70-74 degrees; 11.77 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water murky; 72-76 degrees; 0.27 feet high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on watermelon/chartreuse soft plastics and Rat-L-Traps. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows near the dam. Channel and blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water murky; 71-75 degrees; 1.83 feet high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are slow.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water clear to lightly stained; 52-55 degrees; 0.40 feet high. Black bass are good on bladed jigs, weightless Senkos and lipless crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BENBROOK: Water stained to muddy; 51-55 degrees; 2.99 feet high. Black bass are slow on spinnerbaits, bladed jigs and Carolina rigged worms. Crappie are slow on minnows. White bass are slow on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BOB SANDLIN: Water lightly stained; 53-56 degrees; 0.11 feet high. Black bass are fair on bladed jigs, Texas rigged creature baits and lipless crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BONHAM: Water stained; 50-54 degrees; 0.02 feet low. Black bass are slow on shallow crankbaits, suspending jerkbaits, and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are good on brush piles on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BRIDGEPORT: Water lightly stained to stained; 50-53 degrees: 0.07 feet low. Black bass are fair on shad pattern jerkbaits and underspins with Flukes. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid striper are slow on slabs. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

CADDO: Water lightly stained; 54-56 degrees; 2.01 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, lipless crankbaits and bladed jigs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 52-55 degrees, 0.03 feet high. Black bass are good on spinnerbaits, Texas rigged craws and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs.

COOPER: Water stained to muddy; 83-89 degrees; 0.11 feet high. Black bass are good on spinnerbaits, weightless Flukes and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows. Hybrid striper and white bass are fair on slabs.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: Water lightly stained; 51-54 degrees; 0.10 feet high. Black bass are good on shakeyhead worms, spinnerbaits, and suspending jerkbaits. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

FAIRFIELD: Water lightly stained. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, bladed jigs and flipping tubes. No report on other species.

FORK: Water lightly stained; 52-55 degrees; 0.38 feet high. Black bass are fair on bladed jigs, Carolina rigged creature baits, and deep diving crankbaits. White and yellow bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows along bridges. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

GRAPEVINE: Water stained to muddy; 51-53 degrees; 10.02 feet high. Black bass are slow on medium crankbaits, bladed jigs and spinnerbaits. White bass and hybrid bass are slow on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines. Please call ahead to confirm ramps are open.

JOE POOL: Water stained to muddy; 51-54 degrees; 0.98 feet high. Black bass are slow on spinnerbaits, Texas rigged craws and lipless crankbaits. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAKE O' THE PINES: Water lightly stained; 54-56 degrees: 2.55 feet high. Black bass are good on bladed jigs, lipless crankbaits and Texas rigged creature baits. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAVON: Water stained to muddy; 52-54 degrees: 5.98 feet high. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged craws, spinnerbaits and bladed jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LEWISVILLE: Water stained to muddy; 51-54 degrees; 2.88 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws in flooded bushes, suspending jerkbaits and spinnerbaits. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 83-90 degrees; 0.07 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, weightless Senkos and shallow crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are fair on slabs. Catfish are good on trotlines.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 52-55 degrees; 2.55 feet low. Black bass are fair on bladed jigs, black and blue jigs and shakeyhead worms. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 52-54 degrees; 0.90 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, black and blue jigs and bladed jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. White bass are fair on slabs. Catfish are good on trotlines.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 52-55 degrees; 0.01 feet low. Black bass are fair on medium crankbaits, Texas rigged craws and lipless crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY ROBERTS: Water stained to muddy: 51-53 degrees; 5.48 feet high. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged tubes, bladed jigs and squarebill crankbaits. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 51-53 degrees; 0.31 feet high. Black bass are good on spinnerbaits, lipless crankbaits and Texas rig creature baits. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water stained to muddy; 52-55 degrees; 0.77 feet high. Black bass are fair on bladed jigs, spinnerbaits and black and blue jigs and Texas rigged craws. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TEXOMA: Water stained to muddy; 51-53 degrees; 1.71 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, bladed jigs and suspending jerkbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Striped bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

WEATHERFORD: Water stained; 51-54 degrees; 0.06 feet low. Black bass are fair on shakyhead worms, Texas rigged worms and bladed jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained to muddy; 53-56 degrees; 6.52 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, lipless crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 72-76 degrees; 26.70 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. Redfish are slow. Channel catfish are slow. Blue catfish are slow.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. Redfish are slow. Channel and blue catfish slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water murky; 73-77 degrees; 14.00 feet low. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Drum are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLETO CREEK: Water stained; 97 degrees at the hot water discharge, 72-76 degrees in main lake; 0.40 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: Water stained; 63-67 degrees; 0.26 feet high. Black bass are on Texas rigs, white spinnerbaits and jigs. White bass are fair to good on slabs and live minnows. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut shad.

FALCON: Water murky; 72-76 degrees; 23.31 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

TEXANA: Water stained; 63-68 degrees; 0.1 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, jigs and Senkos. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water murky; 74-78 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Black bass are fair on watermelon/chartreuse tailed soft plastic worms and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are fair on white striper jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and blue/white tube jigs. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, frozen shrimp, and nightcrawlers.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water murky. Black bass are fair on chartreuse/black soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are fair on minnows and blue tube jigs. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, frozen shrimp, and live bait.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water murky; 72-76 degrees; 0.30 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are very good on live minnows at night. Bream are good on live worms. Channel and blue catfish are good on juglines baited with shad and perch in 20 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.55 feet high. Black bass are fair on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps and crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows. Blue catfish are fair on shad and cut bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.12 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Bream are slow. Catfish are slow.

STEINHAGEN: 0.31 feet low. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 75-79 degrees; 1.49 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Bream are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: Water off color; 44-52 degrees; 36.38 feet low. Black bass are slow on soft plastics. Crappie are slow to fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

MACKENZIE: Water stained; 41-47 degrees; 77.86 feet low. Black bass are fair on slow Texas rigs, shakyheads and jigs. Crappie are fair on split shot weighted minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

MEREDITH: Water fairly clear; 41-48 degrees; 49.29 feet low. No reports on black bass. No reports of smallmouth. There are a few reports of walleye being caught on live bait and artificials. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in limited numbers.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear main lake, stained up the river; 52-58 degrees; 4.08 feet low. Black bass are slow on Texas rigs. Crappie are slow. Catfish are fair on cut and live bait.

ARROWHEAD: Water stained; 46-52 degrees; 0.2 feet low. Black bass are fair dead-sticking weighted soft plastics. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: Water fairly clear; 44-50 degrees; 11.94 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and lipless crankbaits. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: Water stained; 43-51 degrees; 0.81 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, shakyheads and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows around deeper structure. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water stained; 43-48 degrees; 0.12 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and drop shot rigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on live and cut bait.

NASWORTHY: Water stained; 42-49 degrees; 0.70 feet low. Black bass are slow on Texas rigs and shakyheads. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on live bait and nightcrawlers.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 43-50 degrees; 0.66 feet high. Black bass are slow on Texas rigs and drop shot rigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 44-52 degrees; 20.72 feet low. Black bass are fair dead-sticking Senkos, on Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair on cut and live bait.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water fairly clear; 47-53 degrees; 0.32 feet high. Black bass are slow to fair on drop shot rigs, jigs, Texas rigs and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs around structure. White bass are fair to good on slabs. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

SPENCE: 37.36 feet low. Black bass are slow on Texas rigs. No report on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

STAMFORD: Water stained to muddy; 42-49 degrees; 1.57 feet high. Black bass are fair on shakyheads, Texas rigs, jigs and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are fair on live minnows around structure. White bass are fair to good on slabs. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water stained; 41-48 degrees; 0.19 feet high. This lake is currently experiencing a fish kill due to golden alga. Biologists are monitoring the situation and will post updates as they become available. Fish populations have been substantially reduced by the golden alga blooms.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 43-49 degrees; 22.92 feet low. Black bass are slow to fair on Texas rigs and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are slow on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under the birds when the wind allows. Redfish are fair to good around marsh drains on the outgoing tide.

SOUTH SABINE: Sheepshead and black drum are good at the jetty on live shrimp. Trout are fair around the Reef on live shrimp.

BOLIVAR: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on soft plastics and plugs. Black drum and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.

TRINITY BAY: Most of the bay remains fresh from runoff.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on soft plastics. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair to good in the mud and shell on MirrOlures and Corkies. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs.

TEXAS CITY: Sand trout and whiting are fair to good in the channels on shrimp. Trout are fair to good at night from the piers on glow plastics and live shrimp.

FREEPORT: Sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs. Bull redfish are good in Cold Pass and San Luis pass on cracked blue crabs. Trout are fair to good on the reefs in Bastrop Bay on live shrimp.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair for drifters on live shrimp over humps and scattered shell. Redfish are good on the edge of the Intracoastal along the north shoreline on crabs and mullet.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Redfish are fair to good on the south shoreline in the guts and bayous. Trout are fair on shell on soft plastics and live shrimp.

PORT O'CONNOR: Trout and redfish are fair on Corkies over soft mud in waist-deep water in San Antonio Bay. Redfish are good at the mouths of drains on Gulps.

ROCKPORT: Trout are fair on the edge of the ICW on glow DOA Shrimp. Redfish are fair to good on the Estes Flats and in the holes on mullet and shrimp.

PORT ARANSAS: Sheepshead are good at the jetty on shrimp. Redfish are fair to good on the East Flats on Gulps and mullet. Sand trout are good on shrimp in the channel.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Redfish are good in the Humble Channel on crabs and table shrimp. Trout are fair to good on the edge of the channel on live shrimp and DOA Shrimp.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are fair to good in mud and grass on Corkies and Gamblers. Redfish are good in the Land Cut on natural baits. Trout are fair on the spoil banks on Corkies.

PORT MANSFIELD: Redfish are fair to good while drifting pot holes and while wading spoil islands. Trout are fair to good on muddy shorelines and on the edge of the ICW on Corkies and MirrOlures.

SOUTH PADRE: Trout and redfish are fair to good on the edge of the Intracoastal on DOA Shrimp and Gulps. Redfish, black drum and mangrove snapper are fair to good in the channel on shrimp.

PORT ISABEL: Redfish are fair to good on the flats on Gulps. Trout are fair on the edge of the flats on soft plastics under popping corks.