The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Oct. 10

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: Water lightly stained; 72-78 degrees; 0.53 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on chrome Rat-L-Traps, Texas rigs and jigs. Sunfish are fair on cut nightcrawlers and corn. Catfish are fair to good nightcrawlers.

BASTROP: Water stained; 87-91 degrees. Black bass are good on watermelon deep diving crankbaits and soft plastics. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are very good on shrimp, minnows, and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 4.98 feet low. Black bass are good on spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps near banks. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows in 30 feet. Channel and blue catfish are good on hot dogs, stinkbait, and shrimp. Yellow catfish are good on live perch and live shad.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 7.47 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon spinnerbaits, Rat-L-Traps, and soft plastics over brush piles. Hybrid striper are good trolling hellbenders. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies off lighted docks at night. Crappie are good on Li'l Fishies and minnows over brush piles. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and nightcrawlers over baited holes in 12-20 feet. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines baited with perch in 12-20 feet.

BUCHANAN: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 6.15 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastics, Pop-R's, and shad flukes along deeper creek points and ledges in 6-15 feet at daylight. Striped bass are fair on plastic swim baits on the surface at first light, and drifting or free lining live bait near the dam. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on chartreuse crappie jigs and live minnows. Channel catfish are fair on shrimp. Yellow and blue catfish are good on rod/reel, juglines and trotlines baited with goldfish and perch upriver.

CANYON LAKE: Water murky; 85-89 degrees; 1.89 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Smallmouth bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on juglines and trotlines upriver.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 86-90 degrees; 4.76 feet low. Black bass are good on chartreuse spinnerbaits, soft plastics, and Rat-L-Traps. Hybrid striper are fair on silver striper jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and green tube jigs. Channel catfish are good on shrimp and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are good on perch colored Rat-L-Traps and spinnerbaits. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut shad, liver, and shrimp under trees.

GRANBURY: Water murky; 86-90 degrees; 0.09 feet low. Black bass are good on black/chartreuse spinnerbaits and soft plastics. Striped bass are good on green striper jigs. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and blue tube jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, shrimp, and liver.

GRANGER: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 1.04 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

LBJ: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 1.37 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on blue flake Whacky Sticks, black/blue jigs, and Texas rigged Big Pigs in 5-12 feet early. Striped bass are good on Li'l Fishies at night. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies at night. Crappie are slow. Channel catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, liver, and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on trotlines baited with goldfish and perch.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 1.61 feet low. Black bass are fair on crappie jigs and shallow running crankbaits near Crappie Point. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and watermelon tube jigs over brush piles. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait, shrimp, and shad. Blue catfish are fair on stinkbait. Yellow catfish are fair on live bait.

PROCTOR: Water murky; 87-91 degrees; 6.50 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies. Crappie are fair on small minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on live bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 88-92 degrees; 1.65 feet low. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are fair on white striper jigs. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and pink tube jigs. Perch are good on worms. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: Water murky; 86-90 degrees; 7.97 feet low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and soft plastic worms. White bass are good on pet spoons and slabs. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on minnows and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water murky; 80-84 degrees; 21.27 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are fair on silver spoons. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and white/chartreuse tube jigs near the dam. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 3.89 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon and chartreuse Rat-L-Traps, spinnerbaits, and soft plastics off points. Striped bass are fair on silver striper jigs. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and green tube jigs. Catfish are good on frozen shrimp and punchbait.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water clear; 74-78 degrees; 1.44 feet low. Black bass are good on hollow body frogs, black buzzbaits and topwater poppers. Crappie are fair on minnows and white jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BENBROOK: Water lightly stained; 75-77 degrees; 3.29 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, shakyhead worms and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are good on trotlines.

BOB SANDLIN: Water lightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 0.52 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, squarebill crankbaits and white buzzbaits. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BONHAM: Water stained to muddy; 74-77 degrees; 0.55 feet high. Black bass are slow on crankbaits, topwaters, and Texas rigged creature baits. Crappie are slow on brush piles on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BRIDGEPORT: Water clear; 73-77 degrees: 5.84 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas craws, white spinnerbaits and Whopper Ploppers. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CADDO: Water lightly stained; 77-79 degrees; 0.15 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, hollow body frogs and black buzzbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 74-77 degrees, 1.85 feet low. Black bass are fair on spinnerbaits, squarebill crankbaits and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs.

COOPER: Water stained; 77-85 degrees; 0.98 feet low. Black bass are fair on buzzbaits, bladed jigs and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows. Hybrid striper and white bass are good on slabs.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: Water lightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 1.02 feet low. Black bass are fair on shallow crankbaits, shakyhead worms, and swim jigs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

FAIRFIELD: Water lightly stained. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, bladed jigs and wake baits. No report on other species.

FORK: Water lightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 1.82 feet low. Black bass are slow on Carolina rigged creature baits, shallow crankbaits, and topwaters. White and yellow bass are good on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on brush piles. Catfish are good on trotlines.

GRAPEVINE: Water lightly stained; 73-77 degrees; 1.87 feet high. Black bass are slow on squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigged craws and spinnerbaits. White bass and hybrid bass are slow on minnows and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

JOE POOL: Water stained; 74-77 degrees; 2.54 feet high. Black bass are slow on spinnerbaits, Texas rigged creature baits and bladed jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

LAKE O' THE PINES: Water lightly stained; 76-79 degrees: 1.02 feet low. Black bass are fair on topwaters, bladed jigs and black buzzbaits. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

LAVON: Water stained; 76-79 degrees: 0.79 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, black buzzbaits and bladed jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LEWISVILLE: Water lightly stained to stained; 73-77 degrees; 1.24 feet high. Black bass are slow on shallow crankbaits, bladed jigs and spinnerbaits. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 82-88 degrees; 3.13 feet low. Black bass are fair on topwaters, bladed jigs and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 76-79 degrees; 3.17 feet low. Black bass are fair on shallow crankbaits, Texas rigged worms and weightless Senkos. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 73-76 degrees; 1.98 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, topwaters and finesse jigs. Crappie are good on minnows. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. White bass are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 0.29 feet high. Black bass are fair on shallow crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY ROBERTS: Water lightly stained to stained: 74-77 degrees; 1.26 feet high. Black bass are slow on Carolina rigged creature baits, topwaters and squarebill crankbaits. White bass are fair on minnows and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 1.51 feet low. Black bass are good on shakyhead worms, shallow crankbaits and topwater poppers. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water stained; 75-79 degrees; 0.05 feet low. Black bass are good on white buzzbaits, bladed jigs and Texas rigged craws on docks. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TEXOMA: Water lightly stained to stained; 75-79 degrees; 3.96 feet high. Black bass are slow on shakyhead worms, topwater poppers and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows. Striped bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

WEATHERFORD: Water lightly stained; 74-77 degrees; 3.20 feet low. Black bass are slow on shakyhead worms, Texas rigged worms and weightless Senkos. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained to muddy; 76-79 degrees; 4.22 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, bladed jigs and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 77-83 degrees; 32.27 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on watermelon crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are fair down rigging silver and gold spoons near the jetty and dam. Redfish are fair down rigging spoons near the jetty and dam. Channel catfish are fair on live bait near the dam and the discharge. Blue catfish are good on cut bait.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are good on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps and crankbaits. Striped bass are fair on chicken livers and shad along the shoreline. Redfish are good down rigging spoons with green grubs between the crappie wall and the dam in 15-20 feet. Channel and blue catfish are good on liver, shrimp, cheesebait, and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 20.16 feet low. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Drum are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLETO CREEK: Water clear; 105 degrees at the hot water discharge, 84-88 degrees in main lake; 0.88 feet low. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: Water off color; 78-83 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Black bass are fair to good on shad pattern crankbaits, Texas rigs and jigs. White bass are fair to good on slabs. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and live shad.

FALCON: Water murky; 78-84 degrees; 27.49 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

TEXANA: Water stained; 77-84 degrees; 1.11 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on drop shot rigs, Texas rigs, jigs and weightless flukes. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 1.65 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon red and tequila sunrise Carolina rigged soft plastics and Senkos, and on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are fair on Pirk Minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, liver, and shrimp.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are fair on pumpkinseed Carolina rigged soft plastics, and on white spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on stinkbait, nightcrawlers, and frozen shrimp.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.31 feet low. Black bass to 7 pounds are good on watermelon Senkos. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on live minnows. Bream are good on live worms near the islands. Channel and blue catfish are fair on juglines baited with shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 0.67 feet high. Black bass are good on soft plastics and crankbaits. Striped bass are excellent on Zara spooks and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are good on troll tubes, slabs, and pet spoons. Crappie are good on minnows. Blue catfish are good on shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 86-90 degrees; 3.42 feet low. Black bass are good on bone topwaters and watermelon soft plastic worms. White bass are fair on spoons over humps. Crappie are good on minnows and blue tube jigs. Bream are fair on nightcrawlers. Catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait and nightcrawlers.

STEINHAGEN: 0.30 feet low. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 3.98 feet low. Black bass are good on black/blue soft plastic worms and deep diving crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on slabs and spoons. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Bream are fair on crickets and nightcrawlers. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: Water off color; 67-73 degrees; 36.22 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

MACKENZIE: Water stained; 65-73 degrees; 77.55 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on chrome Rat-L-Traps, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on minnows and jigs around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

MEREDITH: Water fairly clear; 69-75 degrees; 50.36 feet low. No reports on black bass. No reports of smallmouth bass or walleye. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in limited numbers.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear main lake, stained up the river; 72 degrees main lake, 77 up the creeks; 6.48 feet low. Black bass are fair on spoons, Texas rigs and Z-Man TRDs. Crappie are slow. Catfish are slow.

ARROWHEAD: Water fairly clear; 71-77 degrees; 2.66 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on jerkbaits, Texas rigs and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: Water fairly clear; 71-76 degrees; 17.1 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and Suspending Rogues. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: Water off color; 68-75 degrees; 1.02 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs, shakyheads and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows around deeper structure. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water stained; 73-78 degrees; 5.43 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs, medium running crankbaits and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on live and cut bait.

NASWORTHY: 72-77 degrees; 1.51 feet low. Black bass are fair on finesse jigs, Texas rigs and shakyheads. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on live bait and nightcrawlers.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 71-76 degrees; 1.3 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs, squarebill crankbaits and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on live and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 42.9 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs, Senkos and Rapala DT10s. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are good on cut and live bait.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water fairly clear; 72-78 degrees; 0.43 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on spoons, shakyheads and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs around structure. White bass are fair to good on slabs. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

SPENCE: 49.9 feet low. No report on black bass. No report on crappie. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait and nightcrawlers.

STAMFORD: Water stained to muddy; 72-77 degrees; 2.97 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, drop shot rigs and chatterbaits. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and live minnows around structure. White bass are fair to good on slabs. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water off color; 71-77 degrees; 12.64 feet low. This lake is currently experiencing a fish kill due to golden alga. Biologists are monitoring the situation and will post updates as they become available.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 72-78 degrees; 23.77 feet low. Black bass are fair on chrome/black Rat-L-Traps, Texas rigs and squarebill crankbaits. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad on soft plastics. Redfish and flounder are good in the marsh on shrimp. Flounder are good on shrimp, shad and Gulps at the mouths of bayous.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad. Redfish are good at the jetty on live bait and cracked crabs. Flounder are good on Gulps around marsh drains.

BOLIVAR: Trout, black drum, sand trout and redfish are good at Rollover Pass. Trout are fair to good while drifting shell on plastics. Bull redfish are good on the beachfront.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet on soft plastics and Gulps. Redfish are fair to good on the east shoreline on topwaters.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout and large Gulf trout are good for drifters working deep shell on plastics and fresh shrimp. Redfish and flounder are fair to good in the marsh around drains on shrimp.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Bull redfish and flounder are good at San Luis Pass on shrimp and shad. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Trout are good on topwaters for waders working the shorelines.

TEXAS CITY: Gulf trout are good in the channel on fresh shrimp. Redfish are good in Moses Lake on shrimp.

FREEPORT: Trout and redfish are fair to good on the reefs in Christmas Bay and Bastrop Bay. Bull redfish are good around Surfside and at the Quintana jetty on crabs, shrimp and mullet.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are good for drifters on live shrimp over humps and scattered shell. Trout and flounder are fair to good on muddy shorelines on soft plastics.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are good on sand and grass humps on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish are good on live shrimp at Shell Island, Oyster Lake, Crab Lake and Mad Island on the incoming tide.

PORT O'CONNOR: Bull redfish are good at the jetty on crabs, mullet and shad. Trout are good on the reefs in San Antonio Bay on live shrimp. Trout are good in Pringle Lake on Norton Sand Shad.

ROCKPORT: Trout are fair in the channel on free-lined shrimp. Redfish are good in Redfish Bay on mullet and crabs. Bull redfish are good in the Lydia Ann Channel and around Mud Island on shrimp and crabs.

PORT ARANSAS: Redfish are fair at Shamrock Cove and Pelican Island on topwaters and Gulps. Bull redfish are good at the jetty and on the beachfront on natural baits.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Bull redfish are good in the surf on mullet and shrimp. Trout are fair for waders working mud and grass on Super Spook Jrs and Gulps.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters and plum plastics around rocks and grass. Trout are good while drifting deep rocks on plum plastics. Flounder are good in the Land Cut on Gulps and jigs tipped with shrimp.

PORT MANSFIELD: Redfish are good while drifting pot holes on topwaters and soft plastics under a popping cork. Trout and redfish are fair to good on the spoils on small topwaters and gold spoons.

SOUTH PADRE: Redfish are good in Airport Cove and on the Gas Well Flats on DOA Shrimp and Down South Lures. Bull redfish are good at the jetty and along the beach.

PORT ISABEL: Trout and redfish are good over potholes and grass flats on scented baits and topwaters. Redfish and flounder are fair to good in Cullen Bay on Gulps.