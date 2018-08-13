|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Allen (21)
|237
|2. Lake Travis (3)
|194
|3. Katy
|176
|4. Austin Westlake
|174
|5. Converse Judson
|105
|6. Cypress Fairbanks
|97
|7. Longview
|77
|8. Galena Park North Shore
|73
|9. Duncanville
|72
|10. Southlake Carroll
|25
Others receiving votes: Waco Midway 19. Spring Westfield 16. Klein Collins 16. DeSoto 13. Euless Trinity 7. Cibolo Steele 5. The Woodlands 4. Smithson Valley 3. Denton Guyer 3. Humble Atascocita 2. San Angelo Central 2.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Point
|1. Aledo (13)
|202
|2. Dallas Highland Park (3)
|184
|3. Lufkin (5)
|150
|4. Denton Ryan (1)
|137
|5. Mansfield Legacy (2)
|134
|6. Manvel
|106
|7. College Station
|88
|8. Frisco Lone Star
|71
|9. Fort Bend Marshall
|66
|10. Cedar Park
|35
Others receiving votes: A&M Consolidated 30. CC Calallen 30. Hutto 25. Angleton 19. Port Neches-Groves 17. Tyler 8. Ennis 6. Lubbock Coronado 4. Marshall 4. Colleyville Heritage 2. Crosby 1. Dripping Springs 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Point
|1. Carthage (10)
|222
|2. Argyle (11)
|215
|3. West Orange-Stark (3)
|166
|4. Waco La Vega
|138
|5. Stephenville
|120
|6. Cuero
|100
|7. Gilmer
|80
|8. Texarkana Pleasant Grove
|73
|9. Kennedale
|55
|10. Liberty Hill
|37
Others receiving votes: Midlothian Heritage 35. Melissa 14. Silsbee 14. Graham 13. Lubbock Estacado 8. Kilgore 7. Henderson 6. WF Hirschi 6. Midland Greenwood 5. Wimberley 4. Rusk 1. Levelland 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Point
|1. Newton (15)
|221
|2. Brock (9)
|214
|3. Canadian
|154
|4. Goliad
|135
|5. Rockdale
|122
|6. Gunter
|117
|7. Atlanta
|87
|8. Childress
|62
|9. Yoakum
|46
|10. Lexington
|42
|(tie)Franklin
|42
Others receiving votes: Waskom 18. Kemp 15. Wall 9. New London West Rusk 7. Shallowater 7. Sonora 7. Grandview 4. Colorado City 2. Big Sandy Harmony 2. Malakoff 2. Mount Vernon 2. Woodville 1. Buffalo 1. Cameron Yoe 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Point
|1. Refugio (14)
|215
|2. Mart (8)
|209
|3. Mason
|156
|4. Shiner
|149
|5. Wellington (1)
|144
|6. Muenster (1)
|138
|7. Burton
|65
|8. De Leon
|56
|9. Albany
|46
|10. Tenaha
|35
Others receiving votes: San Augustine 24. Bosqueville 20. Valley View 16. Stratford 13. Crawford 11. New Deal 9. Hearne 4. Falls City 3. Bremond 3. Lovelady 2. Price Carlisle 1. Sundown 1.