Texas AP high school football poll
Here is The Associated Press high school poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, and the team's ranking in last week's poll:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Allen (22)
|(7-0)
|247
|1
|2. Galena Park North Shore (3)
|(7-0)
|213
|2
|3. Converse Judson
|(6-0)
|190
|3
|4. Longview
|(7-0)
|165
|4
|5. Duncanville
|(7-0)
|151
|5
|6. Southlake Carroll
|(7-0)
|117
|6
|7. Katy
|(6-1)
|99
|7
|8. Austin Westlake
|(6-1)
|87
|8
|9. Lake Travis
|(5-1)
|34
|9
|10. Cypress Ranch
|(7-0)
|32
|NR
Others receiving votes: Humble Atascocita 9. Temple 8. Haltom City 8. Austin Vandegrift 7. Cedar Hill 4. Midland Lee 2. Pearland 1. Cypress Falls 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Aledo (22)
|(7-0)
|247
|1
|2. Dallas Highland Park (3)
|(7-0)
|217
|2
|3. Denton Ryan
|(7-0)
|195
|3
|4. Fort Bend Marshall
|(8-0)
|171
|4
|5. Lufkin
|(6-1)
|152
|5
|6. Hutto
|(6-0)
|127
|7
|7. Lubbock Cooper
|(7-0)
|79
|8
|8. Alvin Shadow Creek
|(7-0)
|73
|9
|9. College Station
|(6-1)
|32
|T10
|10. Frisco Reedy
|(8-0)
|25
|T10
Others receiving votes: SA Wagner 14. Manvel 12. Lubbock Coronado 10. Frisco Lone Star 5. Mesquite Poteet 5. Huntsville 5. Crosby 2. N. Richland Hills Birdville 2. A&M Consolidated 1. Lewisville The Colony 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Carthage (19)
|(7-0)
|241
|1
|2. Argyle (5)
|(7-0)
|229
|2
|3. Liberty Hill
|(5-1)
|195
|3
|4. Waco La Vega (1)
|(5-2)
|148
|4
|5. Cuero
|(6-1)
|120
|5
|6. Midlothian Heritage
|(6-1)
|110
|6
|7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove
|(6-2)
|92
|8
|8. Sealy
|(7-0)
|87
|10
|9. Jasper
|(8-0)
|43
|NR
|10. Sweeny
|(6-1)
|22
|7
Others receiving votes: Glen Rose 18. Giddings 14. Fischer Canyon Lake 10. Canyon 9. Geronimo Navarro 8. Paris 8. Lorena 8. Springtown 7. Stephenville 2. Lubbock Estacado 2. Melissa 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Newton (25)
|(6-0)
|250
|1
|2. Gunter
|(8-0)
|216
|2
|3. Goliad
|(6-1)
|169
|6
|4. Brock
|(6-1)
|152
|7
|5. Canadian
|(6-1)
|140
|8
|6. Childress
|(6-1)
|83
|3
|7. Gladewater
|(6-1)
|75
|10
|8. Franklin
|(5-1)
|47
|NR
|9. Clifton
|(8-0)
|43
|NR
|10. New London West Rusk
|(7-1)
|42
|4
Others receiving votes: Yoakum 35. Cisco 27. Jefferson 24. Shallowater 19. Waskom 14. Cameron Yoe 14. Rockdale 7. Woodville 7. Buffalo 5. Big Sandy Harmony 4. Colorado City 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mason (20)
|(7-0)
|242
|1
|2. Wellington (4)
|(7-0)
|221
|2
|3. Mart
|(6-1)
|185
|3
|4. Shiner
|(7-1)
|163
|4
|5. New Deal (1)
|(6-0)
|136
|5
|6. Falls City
|(7-0)
|125
|6
|7. Price Carlisle
|(7-0)
|103
|8
|8. Muenster
|(6-1)
|85
|7
|9. Refugio
|(5-2)
|53
|9
|10. Stamford
|(7-1)
|26
|10
Others receiving votes: Iraan 14. Sundown 7. Celeste 5. Grapeland 4. Tenaha 3. Burton 2. San Saba 1.