Texas AP high school football poll

Here is The Associated Press high school poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, and the team's ranking in last week's poll:

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Allen (22) (7-0) 247 1 2. Galena Park North Shore (3) (7-0) 213 2 3. Converse Judson (6-0) 190 3 4. Longview (7-0) 165 4 5. Duncanville (7-0) 151 5 6. Southlake Carroll (7-0) 117 6 7. Katy (6-1) 99 7 8. Austin Westlake (6-1) 87 8 9. Lake Travis (5-1) 34 9 10. Cypress Ranch (7-0) 32 NR

Others receiving votes: Humble Atascocita 9. Temple 8. Haltom City 8. Austin Vandegrift 7. Cedar Hill 4. Midland Lee 2. Pearland 1. Cypress Falls 1.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. Aledo (22) (7-0) 247 1 2. Dallas Highland Park (3) (7-0) 217 2 3. Denton Ryan (7-0) 195 3 4. Fort Bend Marshall (8-0) 171 4 5. Lufkin (6-1) 152 5 6. Hutto (6-0) 127 7 7. Lubbock Cooper (7-0) 79 8 8. Alvin Shadow Creek (7-0) 73 9 9. College Station (6-1) 32 T10 10. Frisco Reedy (8-0) 25 T10

Others receiving votes: SA Wagner 14. Manvel 12. Lubbock Coronado 10. Frisco Lone Star 5. Mesquite Poteet 5. Huntsville 5. Crosby 2. N. Richland Hills Birdville 2. A&M Consolidated 1. Lewisville The Colony 1.

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Carthage (19) (7-0) 241 1 2. Argyle (5) (7-0) 229 2 3. Liberty Hill (5-1) 195 3 4. Waco La Vega (1) (5-2) 148 4 5. Cuero (6-1) 120 5 6. Midlothian Heritage (6-1) 110 6 7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-2) 92 8 8. Sealy (7-0) 87 10 9. Jasper (8-0) 43 NR 10. Sweeny (6-1) 22 7

Others receiving votes: Glen Rose 18. Giddings 14. Fischer Canyon Lake 10. Canyon 9. Geronimo Navarro 8. Paris 8. Lorena 8. Springtown 7. Stephenville 2. Lubbock Estacado 2. Melissa 2.

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Newton (25) (6-0) 250 1 2. Gunter (8-0) 216 2 3. Goliad (6-1) 169 6 4. Brock (6-1) 152 7 5. Canadian (6-1) 140 8 6. Childress (6-1) 83 3 7. Gladewater (6-1) 75 10 8. Franklin (5-1) 47 NR 9. Clifton (8-0) 43 NR 10. New London West Rusk (7-1) 42 4

Others receiving votes: Yoakum 35. Cisco 27. Jefferson 24. Shallowater 19. Waskom 14. Cameron Yoe 14. Rockdale 7. Woodville 7. Buffalo 5. Big Sandy Harmony 4. Colorado City 2.

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Mason (20) (7-0) 242 1 2. Wellington (4) (7-0) 221 2 3. Mart (6-1) 185 3 4. Shiner (7-1) 163 4 5. New Deal (1) (6-0) 136 5 6. Falls City (7-0) 125 6 7. Price Carlisle (7-0) 103 8 8. Muenster (6-1) 85 7 9. Refugio (5-2) 53 9 10. Stamford (7-1) 26 10

Others receiving votes: Iraan 14. Sundown 7. Celeste 5. Grapeland 4. Tenaha 3. Burton 2. San Saba 1.