Texas AP high school football poll
Here is The Associated Press high school poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, and the team's ranking in last week's poll:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Allen (21)
|(5-0)
|246
|1
|2. Lake Travis (1)
|(4-0)
|218
|2
|3. Galena Park North Shore (3)
|(4-0)
|188
|3
|4. Cypress Fairbanks
|(4-0)
|159
|4
|5. Converse Judson
|(4-0)
|142
|5
|6. Longview
|(5-0)
|132
|6
|7. Duncanville
|(4-0)
|110
|7
|8. Southlake Carroll
|(4-0)
|63
|8
|9. Katy
|(4-1)
|48
|9
|10. Austin Westlake
|(4-1)
|24
|10
Others receiving votes: Euless Trinity 18. Cedar Hill 7. Cypress Ranch 6. Klein Collins 5. South Grand Prairie 3. Temple 3. Austin Vandegrift 2. Humble Atascocita 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Aledo (22)
|(4-0)
|247
|1
|2. Dallas Highland Park (3)
|(5-0)
|217
|2
|3. Denton Ryan
|(4-0)
|197
|3
|4. Lufkin
|(3-1)
|159
|4
|5. Fort Bend Marshall
|(5-0)
|146
|5
|6. College Station
|(4-0)
|118
|6
|7. Frisco Lone Star
|(3-1)
|104
|7
|8. Crosby
|(4-0)
|70
|10
|9. Hutto
|(4-0)
|58
|NR
|10. Lubbock Cooper
|(5-0)
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: A&M Consolidated 15. Frisco Reedy 7. Alvin Shadow Creek 6. Angleton 5. SA Wagner 3. Manvel 3. Huntsville 2. Lubbock Coronado 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Carthage (21)
|(4-0)
|246
|1
|2. Argyle (4)
|(4-0)
|229
|2
|3. Liberty Hill
|(3-1)
|183
|4
|4. Texarkana Pleasant Grove
|(4-1)
|129
|6
|5. Waco La Vega
|(3-2)
|127
|7
|6. Cuero
|(4-1)
|90
|8
|7. Midlothian Heritage
|(4-1)
|72
|3
|8. Lorena
|(5-0)
|71
|NR
|9. Stephenville
|(3-2)
|64
|9
|10. Sweeny
|(5-0)
|37
|NR
Others receiving votes: Giddings 28. WF Hirschi 28. Sealy 19. Van 9. Paris 8. Hereford 7. Fischer Canyon Lake 7. West Orange-Stark 6. Glen Rose 5. Jasper 4. Geronimo Navarro 3. Canyon 2. Lubbock Estacado 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Newton (25)
|(4-0)
|250
|1
|2. Gunter
|(5-0)
|211
|4
|3. Childress
|(4-0)
|162
|5
|4. New London West Rusk
|(5-0)
|130
|7
|5. Rockdale
|(3-1)
|119
|6
|6. Goliad
|(4-1)
|102
|2
|7. Gladewater
|(5-0)
|93
|9
|8. Brock
|(4-1)
|91
|8
|9. Canadian
|(4-1)
|78
|3
|10. Lexington
|(3-1)
|38
|10
Others receiving votes: Yoakum 23. Franklin 21. Cisco 15. Holliday 10. Shallowater 9. Waskom 7. Jefferson 5. Cameron Yoe 4. Buffalo 3. Woodville 2. Abernathy 1. Whitesboro 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mason (12)
|(5-0)
|235
|1
|2. Shiner (7)
|(5-0)
|223
|2
|3. Wellington (3)
|(5-0)
|196
|3
|4. Muenster (2)
|(5-0)
|173
|4
|5. Mart
|(4-1)
|152
|6
|6. New Deal (1)
|(4-0)
|113
|7
|7. Falls City
|(5-0)
|82
|8
|8. Price Carlisle
|(5-0)
|69
|9
|9. Stamford
|(5-0)
|60
|10
|10. Refugio
|(3-2)
|47
|5
Others receiving votes: Thorndale 10. Seymour 6. Sundown 5. Iraan 2. Lovelady 1. Gladewater Union Grove 1.