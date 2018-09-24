Texas AP high school football poll

Here is The Associated Press high school poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, and the team's ranking in last week's poll:

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Allen (21) (4-0) 246 1 2. Lake Travis (1) (3-0) 218 2 3. Galena Park North Shore (3) (3-0) 188 3 4. Cypress Fairbanks (4-0) 157 4 5. Converse Judson (3-0) 138 5 6. Longview (4-0) 134 6 7. Duncanville (3-0) 101 7 8. Southlake Carroll (3-0) 64 8 9. Katy (3-1) 55 9 10. Austin Westlake (3-1) 21 10

Others receiving votes: Euless Trinity 17. DeSoto 15. Cedar Hill 7. Cypress Ranch 6. Klein Collins 4. Temple 2. Austin Vandegrift 1. Humble Atascocita 1.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. Aledo (21) (3-0) 246 1 2. Dallas Highland Park (4) (4-0) 217 2 3. Denton Ryan (3-0) 191 3 4. Lufkin (2-1) 149 4 5. Fort Bend Marshall (4-0) 131 T6 6. College Station (3-0) 114 T6 7. Frisco Lone Star (2-1) 107 5 8. A&M Consolidated (3-0) 90 8 9. Angleton (3-0) 56 9 10. Crosby (4-0) 35 NR

Others receiving votes: Hutto 28. Lubbock Cooper 7. Manvel 2. Frisco Reedy 1. SA Wagner 1.

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Carthage (21) (4-0) 246 1 2. Argyle (4) (3-0) 228 2 3. Midlothian Heritage (4-0) 199 4 4. Liberty Hill (3-1) 161 7 5. Giddings (4-0) 111 10 6. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) 85 3 7. Waco La Vega (2-2) 80 T8 8. Cuero (3-1) 50 NR 9. Stephenville (2-2) 46 5 10. Melissa (3-1) 43 6

Others receiving votes: Lorena 37. WF Hirschi 17. Sweeny 14. Sealy 14. Van 7. Springtown 6. Fairfield 5. Fischer Canyon Lake 5. Glen Rose 5. West Orange-Stark 5. Hereford 3. Beeville Jones 3. Gilmer 2. Lubbock Estacado 2. Canyon 1.

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Newton (25) (3-0) 250 1 2. Goliad (4-0) 201 2 3. Canadian (4-0) 196 3 4. Gunter (4-0) 169 4 5. Childress (4-0) 136 5 6. Rockdale (3-1) 96 6 7. New London West Rusk (4-0) 85 8 8. Brock (3-1) 81 7 9. Gladewater (4-0) 40 NR 10. Lexington (2-1) 35 9

Others receiving votes: Yoakum 27. Cisco 13. Franklin 12. Holliday 12. Shallowater 8. Cameron Yoe 3. Waskom 3. Woodville 3. Buffalo 2. Jefferson 2. Slaton 1.

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Mason (16) (4-0) 238 1 2. Shiner (2) (4-0) 213 2 3. Wellington (4) (4-0) 198 3 4. Muenster (2) (4-0) 176 4 5. Refugio (3-1) 142 5 6. Mart (3-1) 121 6 7. New Deal (1) (4-0) 99 7 8. Falls City (4-0) 79 8 9. Price Carlisle (4-0) 58 9 10. Stamford (4-0) 34 10

Others receiving votes: Thorndale 5. Lovelady 3. Collinsville 3. Seymour 2. Tenaha 1. Clarendon 1. Iraan 1. Joaquin 1.