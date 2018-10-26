Texans' Will Fuller out for season with torn knee ligament

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) pulls in a pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Houston. less Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) pulls in a pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, ... more Photo: Eric Christian Smith, AP

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Greg Mancz (65) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Houston. Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Greg Mancz (65) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Houston. Photo: Michael Wyke, AP

Photo: Eric Christian Smith, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Texans' Will Fuller out for season with torn knee ligament 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

HOUSTON (AP) — Texans receiver Will Fuller has a torn knee ligament and will miss the rest of the season.

He was injured during the fourth quarter of Houston's win over Miami on Thursday night. He became entangled with a defender and tumbled to the ground.

Coach Bill O'Brien said Friday he doesn't know when Fuller will have surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Fuller had a season-high 124 yards receiving with a 73-yard touchdown on Thursday before the injury. He had 503 yards receiving and four touchdowns in seven games this season. The third-year player was a first-round pick in 2016.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL