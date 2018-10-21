https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Texans-Jaguars-Stats-13324867.php
Texans-Jaguars Stats
|Houston
|6
|7
|7
|0—20
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|7
|0—
|7
|First Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, 10:22.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 48, 2:39.
|Second Quarter
Hou_Miller 5 run (Fairbairn kick), 5:31.
|Third Quarter
Hou_Hopkins 10 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 10:50.
Jac_Yeldon 6 pass from Kessler (Lambo kick), 2:18.
A_66,534.
|Hou
|Jac
|First downs
|15
|15
|Total Net Yards
|272
|259
|Rushes-yards
|37-141
|22-70
|Passing
|131
|189
|Punt Returns
|2-0
|1-21
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-2
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-24-0
|27-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|4-28
|Punts
|6-46.2
|6-45.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-35
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|29:35
|30:25
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Miller 22-100, Blue 8-28, Watson 7-13. Jacksonville, Bortles 6-30, Yeldon 12-28, Kessler 2-8, Williams 1-2, Charles 1-2.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 12-24-0-139. Jacksonville, Bortles 6-12-0-61, Kessler 21-30-1-156.
RECEIVING_Houston, Fuller 6-68, Hopkins 3-50, Ervin 1-19, Coutee 1-3, Miller 1-(minus 1). Jacksonville, Moncrief 7-76, Yeldon 5-40, Chark 4-31, Westbrook 4-17, Cole 2-21, Grinnage 2-17, Greene 1-8, Bohanon 1-5, Charles 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
