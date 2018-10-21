Houston 6 7 7 0—20
Jacksonville 0 0 7 0— 7
First Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, 10:22.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 48, 2:39.

Second Quarter

Hou_Miller 5 run (Fairbairn kick), 5:31.

Third Quarter

Hou_Hopkins 10 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 10:50.

Jac_Yeldon 6 pass from Kessler (Lambo kick), 2:18.

A_66,534.

___

Hou Jac
First downs 15 15
Total Net Yards 272 259
Rushes-yards 37-141 22-70
Passing 131 189
Punt Returns 2-0 1-21
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-5
Interceptions Ret. 1-2 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 12-24-0 27-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 4-28
Punts 6-46.2 6-45.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 6-35 2-15
Time of Possession 29:35 30:25

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Miller 22-100, Blue 8-28, Watson 7-13. Jacksonville, Bortles 6-30, Yeldon 12-28, Kessler 2-8, Williams 1-2, Charles 1-2.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 12-24-0-139. Jacksonville, Bortles 6-12-0-61, Kessler 21-30-1-156.

RECEIVING_Houston, Fuller 6-68, Hopkins 3-50, Ervin 1-19, Coutee 1-3, Miller 1-(minus 1). Jacksonville, Moncrief 7-76, Yeldon 5-40, Chark 4-31, Westbrook 4-17, Cole 2-21, Grinnage 2-17, Greene 1-8, Bohanon 1-5, Charles 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.