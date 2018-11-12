Tentative settlement reached in NHL concussion lawsuit

The NHL and attorneys for retired players say a tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought against the league over head injuries.

The league and players' lawyers on Monday announced a tentative non-class settlement after months of court-ordered mediation. The lawsuit, consolidated in federal court in Minnesota and by far the biggest facing the league, involved more than 100 former players who accused the NHL of failing to better prevent head trauma or warn players of risks while promoting violent play that led to their injuries.

The total monetary value of the lawsuit was not disclosed by either party. It is expected to be far less than the billion-dollar agreement reached between the NFL and its former players on the same issue.

The NHL said it does not acknowledge any liability for any of the players' claims. A spokesman said there would be no comment until after the opt-in period of 75 days for players.

Attorneys for the retired players say the settlement includes a cash payment for players who choose to participate; neurological testing and assessment for players paid for by the league; an administrative fund to pay for the costs and up to $75,000 in medical treatment for players who test positive on two or more tests.

The settlement would also set up a "Common Good Fund" available to support retired players in need, including those who did not participate in the litigation.

