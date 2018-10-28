Tate returns, Arizona rolls over No. 19 Oregon 44-15

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — J.J. Taylor ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns, Khalil Tate threw for three scores in his return and Arizona dominated No. 19 Oregon 44-15 on Saturday night.

Arizona (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12) jumped on the Ducks early and never let them up, turning one Oregon miscue after another into scores.

Tate threw for 189 yards on 19-of-33 passing after missing last week's game against UCLA with a left ankle injury. Shawn Poindexter caught two touchdown passes and Josh Pollack kicked three field goals for Arizona.

Oregon (5-3, 2-3) got off to a slow start for the second straight week, committed three turnovers and two costly mistakes on special teams. The Ducks had 270 total yards — 190 below their average— against one of the Pac-12's worst defenses.

Oregon fell behind 27-0 by halftime last week to prevent any chance of a comeback in a 34-20 loss to No. 14 Washington State.

The Ducks got stuck in the starting gate again in the desert.

Arizona picked Oregon's defense apart on its opening drive and the Ducks somehow left Poindexter uncovered on a 22-yard TD reception.

Oregon's offense sputtered early and the Ducks kept turning it over to give the Wildcats short fields.

Travis Dye lost a fumble, star quarterback Justin Herbert tossed an interception on an ill-advised throw and Arizona's Chacho Ulloa broke through to block Tom Snee's punt at the Oregon 6-yard line. Pollack kicked field goals after each play, putting Arizona up 16-0.

The Ducks finally got some momentum going with Herbert's 29-yard TD pass to Dillon Mitchell, but Arizona followed with an 18-play scoring drive capped by Taylor's 1-yard run to lead 23-8 at halftime.

Tate opened the second half with an 8-yard TD pass to Poindexter, then found Shun Brown for a 27-yard score after a punt hit an Oregon player and Arizona recovered.

Taylor capped the rout by leaping over a defender into the end zone on a 19-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon will likely drop out of the AP Top 25 after a second straight ugly loss.

Arizona played its best game of the season, overwhelming the Ducks in all three phases to move a step closer to bowl eligibility in coach Kevin Sumlin's first season.

UP NEXT

Oregon hosts UCLA next Saturday.

Arizona hosts Colorado next Friday.

