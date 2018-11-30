Sylla's effort lifts NC A&T over Central Connecticut 72-60

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ibrahim Sylla's tossed in a career-high 20 points, tied his career best with four blocked shots and added seven rebounds to power North Carolina A&T to a 72-60 victory over Central Connecticut on Thursday night.

Sylla knocked down 8 of 10 shots from the floor to help the Aggies (2-5) shoot 46 percent on the night (24 of 52). Quavius Copeland sank 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range and scored 16, Kameron Langley had eight assists and Milik Gantz chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds and five steals.

The Blue Devils (4-4), who trailed 33-25 at halftime, pulled within 39-35 on a Jamir Coleman layup with 16:36 remaining to play. But Sylla had baskets to begin and end a 14-2 run to push the N.C. A&T lead to 53-37 with 13:34 left. The Aggies' lead stayed in double digits from there.

Joe Hugley paced Central Connecticut with 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double, but he made just 5 of 15 shots from the floor — 2 of 9 from distance — as the Blue Devils shot 31 percent (18 of 58). Ian Krishnan scored 14 on 4-of-17 shooting.