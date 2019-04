Struggling Cubs demote Edwards, add Montgomery to IL

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Looking to end an early season funk, the Chicago Cubs have shaken up their struggling bullpen by demoting right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. to Triple-A and placing left-hander Mike Montgomery on the 10-day injured list.

The Cubs called up relievers Allen Webster and Kyle Ryan from Triple-A Iowa in corresponding moves announced Saturday. Chicago has dropped six straight since winning on opening day, and its bullpen entered Saturday with an 8.54 ERA.

Edwards has an ERA of 32.40 in four appearances this season. Eight of the 13 batters he's faced have reached safely, and three of them homered. That includes a two-run shot by Milwaukee's Orlando Arcia in the Brewers' 13-10 win Friday night.

Montgomery hadn't fared much better, posting a 16.88 ERA in four appearances. He missed most of spring training because of shoulder soreness and was diagnosed with a strained left lat Saturday.

Chicago also designated right-hander Jen-Ho Tseng for assignment to clear space for Webster on the 40-man roster.

Webster, 29, had 1.50 ERA over 12 innings this spring. Ryan, 27, posted a 3.09 ERA in Cactus League play.

Both were in Milwaukee on Saturday and available to pitch in Game 2 of the Cubs' series against the Brewers.

