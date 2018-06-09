Strasburg leaves start against Giants after two innings

Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Washington. Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Strasburg leaves start against Giants after two innings 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg left Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants after two innings with an apparent injury.

Strasburg allowed three runs and five hits with two strikeouts and did not look comfortable on the mound.

Andrew McCutchen gave the Giants a 1-0 lead in the first when he homered off a 97-mph fastball and San Francisco opened the second inning with four straight hits to make it 3-0.

Shawn Kelley replaced Strasburg to start the third inning.

In his last start, Strasburg took the loss at Atlanta, allowing four runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball