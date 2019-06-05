Strasburg earns 100th win as Nationals rally past White Sox

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg earned his 100th career victory, Anthony Rendon homered and drove in five runs and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Chicago White Sox 9-5 on Tuesday.

It wasn't a vintage performance from Strasburg (6-3), who gave up four runs in a 39-pitch first inning and spotted Chicago a 5-0 lead. But he hung around long enough to complete five innings and give Washington's offense time to solve former teammate and White Sox starter Reynaldo López.

Rendon did his part. The third baseman belted a two-run double in the third, then smacked a three-run homer in the fifth to chase López (3-6) and give the Nationals a 6-5 lead.

Reliever Josh Osich surrendered back-to-back doubles before Victor Robles belted a two-run homer to make it 9-5. Washington's six runs in the fifth were its most in any inning this season.

Sean Doolittle recorded the final two outs for his 13th save in 15 opportunities.

Howie Kendrick homered for the Nationals, who have won eight of their last 10. Yoan Moncada hit Chicago's lone homer, a solo shot in the second.

Strasburg struck out six as he improved to 100-55, becoming the first National to reach the 100-win plateau since the franchise moved from Montreal. The right-hander earned a victory while allowing more than four runs for the first time in his career.

López, who was acquired from Washington in December 2016 and was facing the Nationals for the first time, is 0-2 with a 12.83 ERA in his last three starts.

OUCH

Home plate umpire Mike Everitt was hit in the chest by a 95-mph fastball from López that was untouched by swinging batter Trea Turner or catcher James McCann in the third inning. Everitt was examined by trainers and remained in the game for the rest of the inning but was replaced in the fourth by second base umpire Lance Barrett.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Jon Jay (hip strain) was 1 for 3 with an RBI on Monday in his first rehabilitation assignment game with Double-A Birmingham.

Nationals: 2B Brian Dozier was hit by a pitch on his right arm in the second. Kendrick replaced him in the fourth. ... 1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis) will travel to San Diego with the team later this week and begin baseball activities during Washington's six-game trip. ... RHP Trevor Rosenthal (viral infection) pitched a scoreless inning for Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday to lower his ERA to 4.32 in nine rehab appearances.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey (1-4, 4.73 ERA) faces Washington for the first time in his career as the two-game series concludes on Wednesday.

Nationals: RHP Aníbal Sánchez (1-6, 4.47) will look to win back-to-back starts for the first time since last June 9-14, when he pitched for Atlanta.

