Stone powers Vegas past San Jose 6-3

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, left, celebrates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series game, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. less Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, left, celebrates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series game, Sunday, April 14, 2019, ... more Photo: Isaac Brekken, AP Photo: Isaac Brekken, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Stone powers Vegas past San Jose 6-3 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had three goals and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Paul Stastny collected two goals and three assists as Vegas captured another high-scoring matchup with San Jose. Max Pacioretty had a goal and an assist, defenseman Shea Theodore had three assists and Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves.

The Golden Knights and Sharks scored 15 times while splitting the first two games in San Jose. Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Kevin Labanc, Logan Couture and Tim Meier scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones stopped 34 shots.