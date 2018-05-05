Stoke relegated from Premier League, Crystal Palace safe













STOKE, England (AP) — Stoke was relegated from the Premier League after a 10-year stay as it crashed to a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 19th-placed Potters went into their penultimate game of the season desperate to boost their survival hopes with what would have been a first victory in 13 matches.

Stoke took the lead through Xherdan Shaqiri's 43rd-minute free kick at the bet365 Stadium, but James McArthur equalized for Palace in the 68th and Patrick van Aanholt netted the winner in the 86th.

Stoke is three points behind 17th-place Swansea with one game remaining, but the Swans' midweek fixture against third-bottom Southampton means Paul Lambert's side cannot escape the drop.

Lambert replaced the fired Mark Hughes as manager in January.

Palace lost its first seven games but is now mathematically safe, completing the considerable upturn in its fortunes after Roy Hodgson succeeded Frank De Boer early in the campaign.