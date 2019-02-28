Stockard leads St. Bonaventure past Duquesne 68-47

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Courtney Stockard had 21 points as Saint Bonaventure easily beat Duquesne 68-47 on Wednesday night.

LaDarien Griffin had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (14-14, 10-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Osun Osunniyi added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Lofton had 10 points and six assists for the hosts.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Dukes (18-10, 9-6).

Eric Williams Jr. had five points despite coming into the contest as the Dukes' leading scorer at 13 points per game. He made 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Dukes this season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Duquesne 51-49 on Feb. 6. Saint Bonaventure plays George Washington on the road on Saturday. Duquesne plays UMass at home on Saturday.

