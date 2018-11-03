Stidham-to-Williams lifts Auburn past No. 25 Texas A&M 28-24

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Seth Williams caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham with 1:41 left and Auburn rallied to beat No. 25 Texas A&M 28-24 on Saturday.

The Tigers (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) sputtered early on offense but finished with a 14-point outburst over the final 5:14 and the defense came up with big stops. Stidham delivered big on both final drives.

Kellen Mond and the Aggies (5-4, 3-3) pushed the ball into Auburn territory on their final drive, converting a fourth-and-5. Then a holding call pushed them back across midfield and Mond's desperation pass into the end zone was incomplete.

Officials put one second back on the clock but Mond was sacked by Nick Coe on the final play.

The Tigers, who had plummeted from a No. 8 ranking, had trailed 24-14 before staging the rally.

Stidham started the final drive with a 47-yard pass to Ryan Davis, who spun away from defenders and raced downfield. Then came Williams' second touchdown catch in the back left corner of the end zone.

Auburn had gotten new life with an interception by Noah Igbinoghene. Stidham led the Tigers down the field and completed two straight sideline passes to Darius Slayton to set up Chandler Cox's 1-yard touchdown run, making it 24-21.

The defense held again and Christian Tutt returned a punt to the 42.

Stidham completed 18 of 29 passes for 239 yards. Darius Slayton had eight catches for 107 yards.

Auburn won despite running for just 19 yards on 21 carries. It was the fewest since gaining 18 against Mississippi State in 2000.

Trayveon Williams ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Texas A&M. He caught five passes for 75 yards and a third score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: Didn't complete a pass until the final play of the first quarter, with Auburn unable to stop the run. Dropped its second straight game.

Auburn: Fought back to avoid a tough loss. The Tigers' running game still isn't producing, netting minus 14 yards in the first quarter. Leading rusher JaTarvious Whitlow is nursing an unspecified injury and had onluy eight carries.

UP NEXT

Auburn visits No. 6 Georgia after upsetting the Bulldogs last season before losing to them in the SEC championship game.

Texas A&M hosts Mississippi to start a closing three-game home stand.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25