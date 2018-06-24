Stewart powers Storm past Wings 97-76

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 28 points and 12 rebounds and powered a late run for the Seattle Storm to beat the Dallas Wings 97-76 on Sunday.

The Wings took their second lead of the second half at 71-70 on Skylar Diggins-Smith's 3-pointer with 7:56 left in the game. The Storm (10-4) then held Dallas (6-6) scoreless over the next 5:28 as they scored 22 straight to pull away. Stewart hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 points during that run.

Natasha Howard scored 13, Jewell Loyd added 12 and Sue Bird had 10 points and 10 assists.

The Storm held the Wings to eight first-half rebounds and finished the game with a 39-22 edge on the glass.

Seattle had a scary moment in the first half when coach Dan Hughes went down on the sideline when Dallas' Kayla Thornton accidently ran into him. Hughes went back to the locker room for a few minutes before returning to the bench.

Liz Cambage had 20 of her 23 points in the first half for Dallas.

The Wings erased a 15-point first-half deficit when they took a 56-55 lead in the middle of the third quarter.