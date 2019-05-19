Stefan Frei records 6 saves in scoreless draw with Union

Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin reacts during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Chester, Pa. Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin reacts during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Chester, Pa. Photo: Chris Szagola, AP Photo: Chris Szagola, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Stefan Frei records 6 saves in scoreless draw with Union 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Stefan Frei had six saves for his fifth shutout of the season, and the Seattle Sounders played to a scoreless draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Frei pushed Brenden Aaronson's shot to safety in the 18th minute and corralled the rebound of a low knuckler in the 53rd for the Sounders (7-1-5).

Andre Blake needed one save to register his second clean sheet of the year for the Union (7-3-3).

Both teams had winning streaks snapped by the result. Philadelphia had won three straight and Seattle was winners of its last two.