The Steelers are beginning preparations for their Week 1 opener against Cleveland without All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell. Bell did not arrive at the team's facility in time for practice on Monday and has yet to sign his one-year franchise tender, leaving his status for Sunday's visit to the Browns in doubt.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin doesn't know when Le'Veon Bell is going to show up for work.

Maybe it'll be in time for the Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro running back to be ready for Sunday's season opener at Cleveland.

Or maybe Bell will skip a week to send one last message about his frustration over not being able to sign a long-term deal during the offseason.

Or maybe Bell will wait until early November to sign his one-year franchise tender , a move that would cost him millions in lost salary up front, a windfall Bell hopes to recoup when he hits free agency next spring.

Tomlin insists he has too much going on getting ready to chase a third straight AFC North title to keep checking Bell's locker for evidence of his arrival.

