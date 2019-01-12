Starks' 3-pointer gives Texas A&M win at buzzer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — TJ Starks hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Texas A&M to an 81-80 win over Alabama on Saturday.

Starks took the inbounds pass, raced down the left side and heaved in a running shot for the win

Josh Nebo finished with a team-high 21 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (7-7, 1-2 SEC).

Wendell Mitchell finished with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, Savion Flagg added 16 points and Starks, who was just 4-of-17 shooting, had 12.

The Aggies came back from an 11-point halftime deficit, shooting 50 percent in the second half. It made only 3 of 19 3-point attempts but sank 22 of 30 free throws.

The victory was the Aggies' first on the road this season.

Alabama (10-5, 1-2) dropped its second straight SEC game.

John Petty scored a season-high 22 points off the bench and Donta Hall scored 14 and brought down a season-high 16 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season for Alabama. He also blocked four shots.

Kira Lewis Jr. added 14 points, while Tevin Mack scored 10.

The Crimson Tide struggled from the free-throw line at 18 of 29 for 60 percent, their third-lowest percentage this season.

BIG PICTURE:

Texas A&M: The Aggies win their first SEC game of the season, ending a three-game losing streak.

Alabama: Petty, the team's best 3-point shooter, found his stroke. The sophomore hit a season-high six 3-pointers.

UP NEXT:

Texas A&M: Returns home on Wednesday to face No. 11 Auburn.

Alabama: Plays at Missouri on Wednesday.