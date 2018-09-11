Stanford star Love to sit against UC Davis because of injury

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — All-America running back Bryce Love will miss No. 9 Stanford's game against UC Davis on Saturday with an injury.

Cardinal coach David Shaw would not disclose specifics about Love's injury. Love was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season after running for 2,118 yards. He had 126 yards on 22 carries last week in a victory against Southern California after being held to 29 yards by San Diego State in the opener.

Stanford plays at No. 20 Oregon on Sept. 22.

