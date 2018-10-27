Sports on TV
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, Oct. 29
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Minnesota
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — New England at Buffalo (Note: ESPN Deportes simulcast on ESPN2)
|SOCCER
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Tottenham vs. Manchester City ---
|Tuesday, Oct. 30
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo
ESPNU — Kent St. at Bowling Green
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — MLB World Series, Game 6, L.A. Dodgers at Boston (if necessary)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBA — Philadelphia at Toronto
|NHL HOCKEY
|Wednesday, Oct. 31
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ball St. at Toledo
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — MLB World Series, Game 7, L.A. Dodgers at Boston (if necessary)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at New York
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at Phoenix ---
|Thursday, Nov. 1
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at UCF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, first round, at Antalya, Turkey
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, first round, at Las Vegas
|11:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, first round, at Shiga, Japan
|GYMNASTICS
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — FIG World Championships, Women's All-Around, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Boston
|10:30 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Portland
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:20 p.m.
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — Winnipeg vs. Florida, at Helsinki, Finland
|SOCCER
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS playoffs, Knockout round, teams TBA ---
|Friday, Nov. 2
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, practice, at Fort Worth, Texas
|4 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, JAG Metals 350, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, JAG Metals 350, at Fort Worth, Texas
SEC — Exhibition, Indiana (Pa.) at Kentucky
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn at Cornell
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Virginia
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado at Arizona
|5 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, second round, at Antalya, Turkey
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, second round, at Las Vegas
|11:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, second round, at Shiga, Japan
|GYMNASTICS
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — FIG World Artistic Championships, Apparatus finals, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — 2018 Breeders' Cup (Juvenile Fillies Turf, Juvenile Turf Sprint, Juvenile Fillies, Juvenile Turf and Juvenile), at Louisville, Ky.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at Washington
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State
|11 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX, Monterrey vs. Veracruz ---
|Saturday, Nov. 3
|AUTO RACING
|12:30 p.m.
CNBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, practice, at Fort Worth, Texas
|1:30 p.m.
CNBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, at Fort Worth, Texas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|Noon
ABC — Louisville at Clemson
BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Air Force at Army
ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn, Missouri at Florida OR Georgia at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Michigan St. at Maryland
ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina
FOX — Nebraska at Ohio St.
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
FSN — Iowa St. at Kansas
SEC — South Carolina at Mississippi
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
CBS — Missouri at Florida OR Georgia at Kentucky
CBSSN — Tulane at USF
ESPNU — Navy at Cincinnati
FOX — West Virginia at Texas OR Oklahoma at Texas Tech
FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU
|3:45 p.m.
ESPN — Penn St. at Michigan
|4 p.m.
SEC — Texas A&M at Auburn, Missouri at Florida OR Georgia at Kentucky
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — UConn at Tulsa
ESPN2 — Duke at Miami
ESPNU — Houston at SMU
|7:15 or 7:30 p.m.
|7:15 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Oregon
SEC — Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St.
CBS — Alabama at LSU
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Southern Cal at Oregon St.
|10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — BYU at Boise St.
ESPNU — San Diego St. at New Mexico
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at UNLV
|10:45 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Washington OR California at Washington St.
|1:15 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPNU — Norfolk St. at NC A&T (same-day tape)
|COLLEGE HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Ohio St. at Notre Dame
|5 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, third round, at Antalya, Turkey
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, third round, at Las Vegas
|10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, final round, at Shiga, Japan
|2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Antalya, Turkey
|GYMNASTICS
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — FIG World Championships, Apparatus finals, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — 2018 Breeders' Cup (Filly & Mare Sprint, Turf Sprint, Dirt Mile, Filly & Mare Turf and Sprint), at Louisville, Ky.
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — 2018 Breeders' Cup (Mile, Distaff, Turf and Classic), at Louisville, Ky.
|8 p.m.
FS1 — UFC 230, prelims, at New York
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBA — Boston at Indiana
|SOCCER
|8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
|10:30 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg
|11 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, teams TBA
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Hertha BSC vs. RB Leipzig
NBC — Premier League, Arsenal vs. Liverpool
|3:30 p.m.
CNBC — Premier League, teams TBA ---
|Sunday, Nov. 4
|AUTO RACING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, at Fort Worth, Texas
|COLLEGE SOCCER
|1 p.m.
FS1 — Women, Big East Championship, teams TBA, at higher seed
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Women, Big 12 Championship, teams TBA, at Kansas City, Mo.
|FIGURE SKATING
|1 p.m.
NBC — ISU Grand Prix, at Helsinki, Finland (taped)
|5 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Antalya, Turkey
|3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, final round, at Las Vegas
|GYMNASTICS
|3 p.m.
NBC — FIG World Championships, at Doha, Qatar (taped)
|MLB BASEBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPN — 2018 Gold Glove Awards Show
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional coverage, Kansas City at Cleveland, N.Y. Jets at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Baltimore
FOX — Regional coverage, Chicago at Buffalo, Tampa Bay at Carolina, Detroit at Minnesota OR Atlanta at Washington
|4 p.m.
CBS — Regional coverage, Houston at Denver OR L.A. Chargers at Seattle
|4:25 p.m.
FOX — L.A. Rams at New Orleans
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at New England
|RUNNING
|9 a.m.
ESPN2 — 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, at New York
|3 p.m.
ABC — 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, at New York (same-day tape)
|SOCCER
|6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A, Lazio vs. Spal
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
|10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City vs. Southampton
|11 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Mainz vs. Werder Bremen
|Noon
NBCSN — Premier League, Chelsea vs, Crystal Palace
|3 p.m.
ESPN — MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, teams TBA
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, teams TBA