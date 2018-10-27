Sports on TV

Adv27 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Oct. 29 NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBA — L.A. Lakers at Minnesota

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — New England at Buffalo (Note: ESPN Deportes simulcast on ESPN2)

SOCCER 4 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Tottenham vs. Manchester City ---

Tuesday, Oct. 30 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo

ESPNU — Kent St. at Bowling Green

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — MLB World Series, Game 6, L.A. Dodgers at Boston (if necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBA — Philadelphia at Toronto

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m. - Vegas at Nashville ---

Wednesday, Oct. 31 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ball St. at Toledo

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — MLB World Series, Game 7, L.A. Dodgers at Boston (if necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at New York

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Phoenix ---

Thursday, Nov. 1 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

CBSSN or ESPNU — N. Illinois at Akron

CBSSN or ESPNU — Ohio at W. Michigan

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at UCF

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, first round, at Antalya, Turkey

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, first round, at Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, first round, at Shiga, Japan

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Boston

10:30 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

FOX & NFL — Oakland at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY 2 p.m.

NBCSN — Winnipeg vs. Florida, at Helsinki, Finland

SOCCER 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS playoffs, Knockout round, teams TBA ---

Friday, Nov. 2 AUTO RACING 2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, practice, at Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, JAG Metals 350, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, JAG Metals 350, at Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SEC — Exhibition, Indiana (Pa.) at Kentucky

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Cornell

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Virginia

8 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at Arizona

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, second round, at Antalya, Turkey

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, second round, at Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, second round, at Shiga, Japan

GYMNASTICS 10 p.m.

NBCSN — FIG World Artistic Championships, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

NBCSN — 2018 Breeders' Cup (Juvenile Fillies Turf, Juvenile Turf Sprint, Juvenile Fillies, Juvenile Turf and Juvenile), at Louisville, Ky.

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Washington

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State

11 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX, Monterrey vs. Veracruz ---

Saturday, Nov. 3 AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m.

CNBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, practice, at Fort Worth, Texas

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, at Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Noon

ABC — Louisville at Clemson

BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin

CBSSN — Air Force at Army

ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn, Missouri at Florida OR Georgia at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Michigan St. at Maryland

ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina

FOX — Nebraska at Ohio St.

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

FSN — Iowa St. at Kansas

SEC — South Carolina at Mississippi

3:30 p.m.

ABC or ESPN2 — Florida St. at NC State

ABC or ESPN2 — Iowa at Purdue

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

CBS — Missouri at Florida OR Georgia at Kentucky

CBSSN — Tulane at USF

ESPNU — Navy at Cincinnati

FOX — West Virginia at Texas OR Oklahoma at Texas Tech

FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU

3:45 p.m.

ESPN — Penn St. at Michigan

4 p.m.

SEC — Texas A&M at Auburn, Missouri at Florida OR Georgia at Kentucky

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UConn at Tulsa

ESPN2 — Duke at Miami

ESPNU — Houston at SMU

7:15 or 7:30 p.m.

ABC or ESPN — Notre Dame at Northwestern

7:15 p.m. or 8 p.m.

ABC or ESPN — West Virginia at Texas OR Oklahoma at Texas Tech

7:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Oregon

SEC — Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St.

CBS — Alabama at LSU

10 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — BYU at Boise St.

ESPNU — San Diego St. at New Mexico

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at UNLV

10:45 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Washington OR California at Washington St.

1:15 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at NC A&T (same-day tape)

COLLEGE HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Ohio St. at Notre Dame

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, third round, at Antalya, Turkey

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, third round, at Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, final round, at Shiga, Japan

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Antalya, Turkey

GYMNASTICS 10 p.m.

NBCSN — FIG World Artistic Championships, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

NBCSN — 2018 Breeders' Cup (Filly & Mare Sprint, Turf Sprint, Dirt Mile, Filly & Mare Turf and Sprint), at Louisville, Ky.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — 2018 Breeders' Cup (Mile, Distaff, Turf and Classic), at Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

FS1 — UFC 230, prelims, at New York

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBA — Boston at Indiana

SOCCER 8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg

11 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, teams TBA

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Hertha BSC vs. RB Leipzig

NBC — Premier League, Arsenal vs. Liverpool

3:30 p.m.

CNBC — Premier League, teams TBA ---

Sunday, Nov. 4 AUTO RACING 3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, at Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER 1 p.m.

FS1 — Women, Big East Championship, teams TBA, at higher seed

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Women, Big 12 Championship, teams TBA, at Kansas City, Mo.

FIGURE SKATING 1 p.m.

NBC — ISU Grand Prix, at Helsinki, Finland (taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Antalya, Turkey

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, final round, at Las Vegas

GYMNASTICS 3 p.m.

NBC — FIG World Artistic Championships, at Doha, Qatar (taped)

MLB BASEBALL 9 p.m.

ESPN — 2018 Gold Glove Awards Show

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional coverage, Kansas City at Cleveland, N.Y. Jets at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Baltimore

FOX — Regional coverage, Chicago at Buffalo, Tampa Bay at Carolina, Detroit at Minnesota OR Atlanta at Washington

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional coverage, Houston at Denver OR L.A. Chargers at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — L.A. Rams at New Orleans

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at New England

RUNNING 9 a.m.

ESPN2 — 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, at New York

3 p.m.

ABC — 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, at New York (same-day tape)

SOCCER 6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A, Lazio vs. Spal

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City vs. Southampton

11 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Mainz vs. Werder Bremen

Noon

NBCSN — Premier League, Chelsea vs, Crystal Palace

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, teams TBA

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, teams TBA