Sports on TV

Adv26 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 28 COLLEGE GOLF 4 p.m.

GOLF — Men, NCAA Division I Championships, Individual national championship, at Stillwater, Okla.

COLLEGE LACROSSE 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, championship, Yale-Albany winner vs. Duke-Maryland winner, at Foxborough, Mass.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Colorado

10 p.m.

MLB — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

TNT — NBA playoffs, Western Conference finals, Game 7 (if necessary), Golden State at Houston

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBC — NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 1, Vegas vs. Tampa Bay-Washington winner

SOCCER 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Men, International friendly, United States vs. Bolivia, at Chester, Pa.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Men, International friendly, Mexico vs. Wales, at Pasadena, Calif.

TENNIS Noon

NBC — French Open, early round, at Paris ---

Tuesday, May 29 COLLEGE GOLF 11 a.m.

GOLF — Men, NCAA Division I Championships, quarterfinals, team match play, at Stillwater, Okla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Men, NCAA Division I Championships, semifinals, team match play, at Stillwater, Okla.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Houston at N.Y. Yankees OR Washington at Baltimore ---

Wednesday, May 30 COLLEGE GOLF 4 p.m.

GOLF — Men, NCAA Division I Championships, team national championship, at Stillwater, Okla.

GOLF 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Italian Open, first round, at Brescia, Italy

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Toronto at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

4 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Cincinnati at Arizona (joined in progress)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at N.Y. Yankees

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 2, Vegas vs. Tampa Bay-Washington winner ---

Thursday, May 31 COLLEGE SOFTBALL Noon

ESPN — NCAA World Series, Game 1, at Oklahoma City

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA World Series, Game 2, at Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA World Series, Game 3, at Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA World Series, Game 4, at Oklahoma City

GOLF 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, first round, at Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.

FS1 — USGA, U.S. Women's Open, first round, at Shoal Creek, Ala.

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Italian Open, second round, at Brescia, Italy

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Angels at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (3:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Boston at Houston OR Clevland at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals, Game 1, Boston-Cleveland winner vs. Houston-Golden State winner

SPECIALS 10 a.m.

ESPN2 — 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Finals: Opening portion, at Washington

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Finals: Closing portion, at Washington

TRACK & FIELD 2 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League, at Rome ---

Friday, June 1 AUTO RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Pocono 400, practice, at Long Pond, Pa.

1 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Pocono Green 250, practice, at Long Pond, Pa.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Pocono Green 250, final practice, at Long Pond, Pa.

4 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Pocono 400, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — ARCA Series, General Tire ?AnywhereIsPossible 200, at Long Pond, Pa.

COLLEGE BASEBALL Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m

ESPN — NCAA World Series, Game 5, at Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA World Series, Game 6, at Oklahoma City

GOLF 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, second round, at Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.

FS1 — USGA, U.S. Women's Open, second round, at Shoal Creek, Ala.

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Boston at Houston OR L.A. Dodgers at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

FS1 — UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Utica, N.Y.

10 p.m.

FS1 — UFC Fight Night, Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes, at Utica, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Minnesota ---

Saturday, June 2 AUTO RACING 9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Pocono Green 250, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa.

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Pocono 400, final practice, at Long Pond, Pa.

12:30 a.m.

FS2 — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, at Detroit

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Pocono Green 250, at Long Pond, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 1), at Detroit

COLLEGE BASEBALL Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL Noon

ESPN — NCAA World Series, Game 7, at Oklahoma City

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA World Series, Game 8, at Oklahoma City

7 p.m

ESPN — NCAA World Series, Game 9, at Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA World Series, Game 10, at Oklahoma City

DRAG RACING 7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Route 66 Nationals, qualifying, at Joliet, Ill. (same-day tape)

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Italian Open, third round, at Brescia, Italy

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, third round, at Dublin, Ohio

2 p.m.

FOX — USGA, U.S. Women's Open, third round, at Shoal Creek, Ala.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, third round, at Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING 10 a.m.

NBCSN — Epsom Derby, at Surrey, England

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis

4 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Minnesota

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional coverage, Boston at Houston, Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets or L.A. Dodgers at Colorado

10 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Miami at Arizona

MOTOR SPORTS 4 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Thunder Valley Classic, at Lakewood, Colo.

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 3, Vegas vs. Tampa Bay-Washington winner

RUGBY 9 a.m.

ESPN2 — Collegiate Championship, at Chester, Pa.

SOCCER 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Men, International friendly, United States vs. Ireland, at Dublin

3:30 p.m.

LIFE - NSWL, Chicago at Washington

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Portland

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Men, International friendly, Mexico vs. Scotland, at Mexico City

TENNIS Noon

NBC — French Open, third round, at Paris

TRACK & FIELD 3 p.m.

NBC — IAAF Diamond League, at Rome (taped) ---

Sunday, June 3 AUTO RACING 2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Pocono 400, at Long Pond, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 2), at Detroit

COLLEGE BASEBALL Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA World Series, Game 11, at Oklahoma City

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA World Series, Game 12, at Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA World Series, Game 13 (if necessary), at Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA World Series, Game 14 (if necessary), at Oklahoma City

DRAG RACING 10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Route 66 Nationals, qualifying, at Joliet, Ill. (taped)

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Route 66 Nationals, at Joliet, Ill. (same-day tape)

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Italian Open, final round, at Brescia, Italy

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, final round, at Dublin, Ohio

2 p.m.

FOX — USGA, U.S. Women's Open, final round, at Shoal Creek, Ala.

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, final round, at Dublin, Ohio

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets OR Washington at Atlanta (1:30 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals, Game 2, Boston-Cleveland winner vs. Houston-Golden State winner

RUGBY 10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Collegiate Championship, at Chester, Pa.

SOCCER 8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS, Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City

TENNIS Noon

NBC — French Open, fourth round, at Paris