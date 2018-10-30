Sports court clears candidate for boxing federation election

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has cleared Kazakh official Serik Konakbayev to stand in the amateur boxing association's presidential election on Saturday against an alleged heroin trafficker.

CAS says its panel upheld Konakbayev's appeal after an urgent hearing to challenge his exclusion by AIBA to compete against interim president Gafur Rakhimov.

The U.S. Treasury Department has called Rakhimov "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals" and froze his American assets.

The International Olympic Committee has warned AIBA it risks being barred from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if Rakhimov wins the election.

CAS says its judging panel ruled that AIBA's election committee "unduly refused the nominations returned on a wrong form by several federations in support of (Konakbayev)."

___

