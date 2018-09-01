Sounders win 8th straight, rallying to beat Sporting KC 3-1

Seattle Sounders forward Clint Dempsey, top, helps his son Jackson hold up the golden scarf as his daughters Elyse, left, and Sophia, second from left, look on and Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer applauds at right, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Seattle, during a pre-match ceremony to honor Dempsey, who announced his retirement from professional soccer earlier in the week. less Seattle Sounders forward Clint Dempsey, top, helps his son Jackson hold up the golden scarf as his daughters Elyse, left, and Sophia, second from left, look on and Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer applauds at ... more Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sounders win 8th straight, rallying to beat Sporting KC 3-1 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored from the run of play, Nico Lodeiro converted a penalty kick and the Seattle Sounders took advantage of an own goal to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Saturday in a game between two of the hottest teams in MLS.

The Sounders (12-9-5) extended their club-record winning streak to eight games and set a league mark for consecutive wins in the non-shootout era (2000-present). The old mark of seven straight was set by Kansas City in 2012 and matched by Seattle with last Sunday's 1-0 victory at Portland.

Sporting (13-7-6) saw its four-game winning streak halted.

Unbeaten in their last 11 (9-0-2), the Sounders had to come from behind in this one after Diego Rubio put Kansas City on the board just 96 seconds into the game.

Ruidiaz tied it in the 12th minute with a 5-yard shot straight in front of a wide-open net as goalkeeper Tim Meila had come off his line to play a crossing pass.

Seattle went up 2-1 in the 52nd minute. Harry Shipp had the ball on the left side of Meila's 6-yard box. His cross deflected off the right calf of Graham Zusi and into the far side of the net.

Just four minutes later, Shipp sent another cross in from the left side. KC's Ike Opara went up for it, but the ball glanced off his right arm. A penalty kick was called, and Nicolas Lodeiro drilled it into the back left corner.

The Sounders played a man down from the 81st minute when defender Chad Marshall was shown a straight red card following a video review of his trip-up of Johnny Russell.